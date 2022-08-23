New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck wore three stunning wedding dresses to her three-day nuptials — and Ralph Lauren is sharing the intimate details of creating her look.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer uploaded a YouTube video titled “The Making of a Moment with Jennifer Lopez,” explaining how he created the beautiful gowns.

The video’s caption reads, “Modern heirlooms for timeless romance.” #JenniferLopez at the ceremony and #BenAffleck is married#RalphLauren designed the bride’s three custom gowns with love, care and silhouettes woven into every detail.”

In Lopez’s “On the Glow” newsletter, she thanked Lauren for her “dreamy” dress and wrote, “I’ll be sharing some more pictures and delicious details on our big day coming up soon.”

Inside Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Weekend: From Monogrammed Gift Bags to a Two-Night Fireworks Display

The first gown Lauren shared featured a high neckline and ruffled sleeves to match the long train. Second look a Form-fitting white gown With a deep plunging neckline. In the video, she sewed a veil on the dress.

A third look featured pearls, which appeared to be hand stitched onto Lauren’s garment.

Affleck wrapped his arms around his new wife in a white tuxedo coat, black bow-tie and slacks as he walked down a white runner to one of the many scenic spots on the property.

All the guests in attendance were also dressed in white.

Lopez’s hair stylist, Chris Appleton, Taken to Instagram Tuesday to share pictures of the “Marry Me” star’s wedding day looks.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Host Modern Affairs as Wedding Bash Continues with Brunch at $8M Georgia Estate

“What a weekend,” he began his caption, adding a white heart. “The first look had the hair pulled back off the face, soft & bouncy at the back, then we styled the hair into an intricately elegant updo. A true queen like Mrs. Affleck.”

In the pictures shared by the celebrity hair stylist, Lopez shows off her outfit while looking in the mirror over her shoulder.

Tuesday morning, Lopez Or Jennifer Affleck – shared a first look at her three-day wedding extravaganza on Instagram.

Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a lavish wedding weekend in Georgia to celebrate their nuptials with family and friends. The couple originally tied the knot on July 17 during a surprise visit to a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

A source shared with Fox News Digital that about 135 guests were in attendance on Saturday evening.

Attendees left with straw gift bags monogrammed with the newlyweds’ initials “JB,” an insider revealed. The source described the contents of the bags as “a taste of Georgia.”

The couple first dated in 2002 and got engaged in 2003 before calling off the marriage and eventually separating. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and Affleck proposed to Lopez in April.

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.