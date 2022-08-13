New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jennifer Lopez is showing her support Britney Spears.

On Friday, Lopez took to her Instagram Story to share a now-deleted Instagram post by Spears, where she embraced her “freedom” and “independence” post conservatorship.

“Stay [strong],” Lopez wrote, adding a muscle emoji. Spears Quoted by Lopez In her Netflix documentary, “Halftime.” She also shared a picture with Spears in the early 2000s.

“You look down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to speak up and never hold back from shining a light on injustice,” Lopez echoed Spears in the documentary.

Britney Spears, Sam Asgari Slam Ex Kevin Federline Claim Their Kids Are Avoiding Her

“I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind,” Spears wrote in her now-deleted Instagram post.

Lopez’s support came in the wake of Spears’ public battle with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Federline, 44, shared three old videos showing Spears scolding their two sons: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. Spears and Federline are married in October 2004 after dating for about 10 months. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

Britney Spears, Sam Asgari Slam Ex Kevin Federline Claim Their Kids Are Avoiding Her

Spears has yet to address the footage, but her attorney, Matthew Rosengart, shared a statement with Fox News Digital blaming Federline for posting the videos and his explosive interview with The Daily Mail.

“Britney Spears is an incredibly talented, hard-working icon who is loved and respected by millions around the world,” Rosengart told Fox News Digital. “The same, unfortunately, cannot be said of Mr. Federline, who, for inexplicable reasons, decided to give an unnecessary interview that upset the mother of his children.”

He continued: “Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he violated his own children, whose privacy he should have protected… Mr. Federline took his 11 and The ill-advised decision to post a 12-year-old’s old video is cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff. It’s disgusting.”

Click here to sign up for the fun Newspaper

Rosengart noted that Spears “will not tolerate bullying in any area.”

“We ask Mr. Federline to act with grace and courtesy and to refrain from publicly discussing private matters that benefit no one,” he concluded.

In videos posted by Federline, Spears can be seen scolding her sons. “This is my house,” she told them. “It’s gross if I want to come in here and put lotion on your face…you better respect me, are we clear?”

Click here to get the Fox News app

In the second video, Spears is seen yelling at her eldest son, Sean, for not wearing shoes in a store. “Have you lost your f–king mind? Have you lost your f–king mind?” She screamed from the passenger seat of the car.

Federline’s Instagram post was in response to Spears’ since-deleted post in which she said her sons had decided not to visit her during her conservatorship and that it “took the breath out of me.”