Jennifer Lopez And while Ben Affleck’s wedding in Georgia was “truly heavenly,” the newlyweds shared several romantic snaps with fans from their southern nuptials after returning from their honeymoon in Italy.

A positively glowing bride as she walked down the aisle with her husband under a stunning floral canopy, saying “I do” in front of a small group of friends and family at the $8 million estate Lopez bought when they first started dating 20 years ago. .

“It’s heaven. It’s here. We’re in it now,” Lopez wrote to her millions of fans. “It’s one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from the movie he directed, ‘Live by Night.’ He said it in his speech the night of our wedding reception, and I thought…how perfect.”

She also revealed that their children walked down the aisle to Marc Kons “The things we have entrusted,” It’s “a song about the wonderful mystery of children – something we could only imagine back then, but it was a perfect choice as our five children preceded me in the walk.”

Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, are from her previous marriage Mark AnthonyAnd Affleck’s three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – Violet, Seraphina and Sam – were the only people standing by their side as they recited their vows.

“Between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day for twenty years, this marriage brought more than either of us could have imagined,” she wrote. “We’re not just marrying each other; we’re marrying these kids into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, everyone did.”

She remembers Cohn playing “True Companion” when “the oldest of our children” finished walking, and the tune was “the song we first heard yesterday and forever together — and life came strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely full circle.”

JLo added: “Ben told me that both the chords of the song and the sight of Marc Cohn shocked him and made him feel the two roads we’ve walked are inevitably, ruthlessly and perfectly intertwined. And in that moment when he saw me at the top of the stairs it made total sense, but It seemed hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is to never wake up.

“I probably would have had similar thoughts if I hadn’t been so focused on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it gave me the same wonderful feeling. Some old wounds were healed. The weight of that day and the past was finally lifted from our shoulders. Full Circle – and not the way we planned. Good.”

The couple first met while working on the set of “Gigley” and got engaged in 2002 with plans to marry in September 2003, but they postponed the wedding and eventually called off their relationship in early 2004. They met again before the summer. 2021, and Ben proposes to Jen April while she was taking a bath.

“Years ago, we had no idea that the road ahead would mean navigating so many tangles and holding so many surprises, blessings and joys,” she wrote. “It all culminated in this most perfect moment of our lives. We couldn’t be happier. I wish you all the same kind of happiness…the kind that’s hard-earned is the sweetest of the journey. It’s come before.”

August The “Waiting For Tonight” singer wore three custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gowns for the ceremony and reception at their private Hampton Island estate on the 20th. Part of her evening hanging swing was covered with pearls. Beneath the opulent chandeliers.

Guests wore all white for the ceremony, which was hosted mostly under tents set up across the 87-acre property. Their big night ended with a fireworks display overlooking the water.

The next day, guests are invited to brunch at the lake. “I designed it and could easily talk about it for days! I wanted each day to have its own personality but fit the setting we were in for the weekend: the vibes are down-home, rustic country-chic,” Lopez wrote.

Lopez proved to be a bride with worries on her mind, as she watched the weather all week, rain that never appeared, guests arriving on time, and typical Georgia “love bugs.”

“Oh, and we all caught a stomach bug and were recovering until the end of the week, which, along with that and a few other unexpected setbacks, was all the makings of a doozy for the wedding weekend,” she wrote. “The truth is, I never had a doubt. I was calmly and easily assured that we were all in God’s hands…”

Wearing a stunning gold dress for the rehearsal dinner, Lopez said, “Ben and I had laughed the night before about getting married again at our age. We’ve both been married before and we’re not kids anymore, but now is the only age that somehow makes sense.”

She continued: “The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, it’s the right time. Nothing is perfect for me, and I know that finally we are. You can only do it when you understand the loss and the joy.” “Setting down” and being able to do so only when you’ve been tested enough to never take the important things for granted or allow the day’s silly little distractions to take over every precious moment.

“We find ourselves at a time in life that we have long desired: to be grateful for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. That night was truly heaven…”