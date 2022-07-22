New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Minister officiating Ben Affleck and of Jennifer Lopez The wedding is sharing new details about the “beautiful words” the couple exchanged during their wedding vows.

Ryan Wolff spoke to People magazine about their Las Vegas wedding and the couple “their own standards They wanted to share with each other during their celebration on Saturday night.

Wolff didn’t share the exact wording of the wedding vows but told the outlet, “They have their own words and they’re beautiful words for each other.”

“It was an emotional moment they shared with each other,” Wolfe continued. “You can definitely see the love they have for each other.”

Jennifer Lopez announces marriage to Ben Affleck in surprise wedding: ‘We did it. love is beautiful’

On Saturday night, Wolfe and his colleague, Booth Portis of Kenosha, started the night off after conducting five 9 o’clock wedding services at A Little White Wedding Chapel. When Affleck and Lopez arrived In an SUV.

“We locked everything up, and they came out, and we were like, ‘Well, I guess we can do one more,'” Wolff told the outlet. “So they walked in, and I know Jennifer Lopez, but you don’t expect Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to walk through the door every day.”

Wolff noted that the couple looked “very familiar” as they waited in the chapel’s lobby.

“I don’t recognize them [at first],” he said. “I think it’s because I didn’t expect to see them.”

Jennifer Lopez recalls ‘brutal’ criticism she and Ben Affleck endured: ‘We were too young to understand’

Wolf Escort Affleck and Lopez To separate areas of the chapel so that they can best slide into their marriage.

“Jennifer was going to change in our break room, and then, as I was walking Ben Affleck to the restroom outside the men’s public restroom, he said, ‘No, I don’t need anything fancy. I’m not fancy,'” he recalled. “I walked him out of there, and then, all of a sudden, it hit me. I was like, ‘That’s Ben Affleck! That’s Ben Affleck!’ You don’t want to make them feel uncomfortable, so you don’t want to be too nervous, but it’s hard not to.”

Wolff noted that the couple’s two witnesses were Lopez’s daughter, Emme, and one of the three children Affleck shares with his ex-wife. Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez has been considering changing her name to ‘Affleck’ since 2003

“One of his kids and one of her kids were there, and they were witnesses,” Wolfe said. “Now they have to be 18, but I let their kids sign their souvenir document. So they signed it and I gave it to them. And then, our coordinator had to be Kenosha. Their official witness on the official license.”

Ben and Jen’s wedding didn’t have a professional photographer. Instead, Emme, 14, and Affleck’s baby took pictures.

“Their kids took pictures during the wedding, and then I set up Ben’s phone in the chapel and they videotaped the ceremony,” he said. “No professional photographer.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

In JLo’s newsletter, Lopez said the ceremony was “exactly what we wanted.”

“When love is real, what matters in marriage is each other and promises to love, care, understand, be patient, love and do good to each other. We have that. And so much more,” Lopez wrote. . “The best night of our lives.”

Affleck and Lopez first got engaged in 2002 and planned to get married in September 2003 but postponed the wedding and eventually ended their relationship by January 2004.

Click here to get the Fox News app

They rekindled their romance in April 2021 and They announced their engagement earlier this year After he proposed while she was in the bathtub.

Fox News’ Tracy Wright contributed to this report.