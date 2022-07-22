New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They were spotted packing on the PDA during their honeymoon in Paris.

Lopez and Affleck were photographed enjoying a walk on Friday, celebrating their love. Married couple share kisses and hold hands.

“Let’s Get Loud” singer The “Deep Water” actor wore a floral dress as he paired a blue button down shirt with jeans.

The two enjoyed dinner at Le Matignon restaurant on Thursday night. Lopez wore a red dress, while Affleck wore a suit and tie.

Jennifer Lopez has been considering changing her name to ‘Affleck’ since 2003

Lopez and Affleck Get a marriage license in Nevada On Saturday. They had a short and sweet wedding ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel at midnight.

Page Six reports that the two shared a pizza and Diet Coke on their way back to Los Angeles after the wedding.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the “On the Floor” singer has also filed to legally change her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

“When love is real, what matters in marriage is the promise we make to each other and to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and kind to each other,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter, where she announced the marriage. On Sunday.

“We had it. And so much more. The best night of our lives.”

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged In 2003. They postponed their wedding three days before the special occasion and officially called off their engagement in January 2004.

The two rekindled their relationship in April 2021 and got engaged to other people the same year.