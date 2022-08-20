New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jennifer Lopez And Ben AffleckThe star-studded inner circle is front and center at the star couple’s three-day wedding extravaganza.

Affleck’s famous pal Matt Damon was pictured arriving at his wife Luciana Barroso’s wedding on Friday. Along with Jimmy Kimmel, Affleck’s younger brother and fellow actor Casey Affleck will also be in attendance. However, Casey was pictured in Los Angeles before his siblings’ wedding.

On the bride’s side, JLo’s best friend, actress Leah Remini, will also reportedly be in attendance. Lopez’s former co-star, Drea Di Matteo, is also one of Inner Circle’s famous friends. The two starred together in the show “Shades of Blue” from 2016 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Affleck’s ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, is unlikely to attend due to prior filming commitments.

Affleck and Lopez are celebrating their wedding with a three-day wedding extravaganza at Affleck’s 87-acre Georgia estate.

On Thursday, the couple relaxed in Savannah, Georgia A coffee shop.

With their kids in tow, the group ordered frozen lattes, teas and bought a shirt, a shop manager told Fox News Digital.

Affleck and Lopez He tied the knot A month ago in Las Vegas, Nevada, at a private midnight ceremony on the famous strip.

