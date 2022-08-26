New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Love is in the air!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They were recently seen roaming around Italy on their honeymoon in Milan.

Happy newlyweds They were spotted shopping hand in hand at a high-end boutique.

The “On The Floor” singer stunned in a white crop top with white jeans and platform heels. She topped off her look with a white fedora hat and gold jewellery, while clutching a white purse with chic embellishments.

Affleck, 50, wore a navy blue button-up shirt over a white T-shirt with denim jeans, white sneakers and aviator sunglasses.

As the “Batman” actor locked arms with Lopez, 53, fans caught a glimpse of Affleck’s newest accessory — his glittering gold wedding band.

The couple stopped for photos with throngs of fans as people greeted them during their shopping adventure. Lopez was seen with one hand on her new husband’s shoulder and they smiled for the cameras.

Last weekend, the two tied the knot for the second time with a three-day wedding extravaganza at Affleck’s $8.9 million Georgia estate. They first got married last month in a small, low-key ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

The “Marry Me” actress wore three gorgeous wedding dresses, designed by Ralph Lauren for her lavish Georgia nuptials to the Academy Award-winning actor.

The fashion designer explains in detail how he creates the stunning designs in a YouTube video titled “The Making of a Moment with Jennifer Lopez,” which explains the process by which he creates the beautiful gowns.