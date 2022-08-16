New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez The couple celebrated their newlyweds with a three-day wedding reception for friends and family at Affleck’s private mansion in Georgia.

The happy couple tied the knot nearly a month ago in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a midnight ceremony on the famous strip, with only a few witnesses, including their two children from previous marriages.

“It’s going to be all about J.Lo,” a source told Page Six. “Ben wants all eyes on her for their big day.”

The list of celebrities heading south for the weekend is expected to include the likes of Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck and Drea Di Matteo.

Ben Affleck changed at 50: How he reinvented himself and rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez

Representatives for Affleck and Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The “Waiting For Tonight” singer is expected to wear a “custom couture Ralph Lauren dress” made in Italy, as Vogue captures her fashion journey.

Affleck’s private property Set on 87 acres and 6,000 square feet in size, the main building is designed to resemble an old plantation house with 24-foot columns, shutters and a wraparound porch.

Britney Spears tells Britney Spears to ‘stay strong’ amid Jennifer Lopez feud with Kevin Federline

The compound consists of three separate structures and is located about an hour outside of Savannah in the unique Hampton Island Preserve.

Affleck bought the property for $7 million in 2003 when he was first engaged to Lopez.

Insiders revealed that the “intimate ceremony for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and the actual ceremony will take place on Saturday.

A barbecue and picnic will close out the three-day weekend of events, with publication reporting Colin Cowie is planning the details for the lavish affair.

Ben and Jen were first engaged in 2002 and planned to marry in September 2003, but postponed their wedding and eventually called off their relationship in January 2004.

Vegas Weddings: Bruce Willis, Frank Sinatra and Ben Affleck More Stars Married at Jennifer Lopez’s Chapel

They rekindled their romance in April 2021 after she broke up with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and he split from Ana de Armas. She announced their engagement earlier this year and revealed that he proposed while she was in the bathtub.

Lopez announced her marriage to Affleck in a newsletter post to subscribers, after which she revealed they said their vows at The Little White Wedding Chapel. July 17 midnight.

Court documents show the 53-year-old “Hustlers” actress requested a “new name” on the filing, which was first received on Saturday, July 16, and filed the next day with the Clark County Clerk’s Office. She now goes legal The name is Jennifer Affleck.

The “Marry Me” star previously changed her name when she married singer Marc Anthony. About six months after their divorce was finalized in 2014 — and three years after they separated — Lopez dropped his last name, Muniz.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

J.Lo and Marc have 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

She was previously married to backup dancer Chris Judd from 2001-03 and had a one-year marriage to Ozani Nova that began in 1997 and ended in 1998.

Affleck and Ex-wife Jennifer Garner Has three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

“We did. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And that love becomes patient. Twenty years of patience,” Lopez wrote of intimate marriages, adding, “It was exactly what we wanted.”

They were right when they said, “All you need is love.” We are so grateful to have an abundant, new wonderful family of five wonderful children and a life we ​​have no more reason to look forward to,” she wrote.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Stay long enough and you’ll find the best moment of your life with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with at twelve thirty in the morning driving Love in Las Vegas. . . Love is a great thing, maybe the best thing—and worth the wait.”