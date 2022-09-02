Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn’t let a stomach bug ruin their big day

(CNN) Nothing — not thunder, not lightning, not even a stomach bug — was going to put a damper on Jennifer Lopez’s big day.

That’s according to the star herself, who in her latest Newspaper She opened up about the “unexpected shock” that threatened to ruin her marriage to Ben Affleck.

“Every day that week it rained at sunset. Everyone was worried about the heat, the proper details of the name ‘Love Bugs,’ whether the guests would all arrive on time, etc. – not to mention the thunder and lightning that almost came. At the exact time each day the ceremony was to begin that Saturday. ,” Lopez wrote. “Oh, and we all got stomach bugs and were recovering by the end of the week, with that and a few other unexpected bumps, all set for a wedding weekend doozy.”

But like a page torn from one of her rom-coms, everything fell into place.

“At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard,” she wrote. “The sky was clear blue and distant pure white clouds held fast to the sky. As the sun set behind live oaks hidden in Spanish moss, a warm breeze blew across the lawn where our closest family and friends sat. -Finally, I started up the stairs that Will carry me through the rest of my life.

