Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn’t let a stomach bug ruin their big day

(CNN)Nothing — not thunder, not lightning, not even a stomach bug — was going to put a damper on Jennifer Lopez’s big day.
That’s according to the star herself, who in her latest Newspaper She opened up about the “unexpected shock” that threatened to ruin her marriage to Ben Affleck.
“Every day that week it rained at sunset. Everyone was worried about the heat, the proper details of the name ‘Love Bugs,’ whether the guests would all arrive on time, etc. – not to mention the thunder and lightning that almost came. At the exact time each day the ceremony was to begin that Saturday. ,” Lopez wrote. “Oh, and we all got stomach bugs and were recovering by the end of the week, with that and a few other unexpected bumps, all set for a wedding weekend doozy.”
But like a page torn from one of her rom-coms, everything fell into place.
“At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard,” she wrote. “The sky was clear blue and distant pure white clouds held fast to the sky. As the sun set behind live oaks hidden in Spanish moss, a warm breeze blew across the lawn where our closest family and friends sat. -Finally, I started up the stairs that Will carry me through the rest of my life.
This scene, apparently directed by God himself, “I do” (Their second, technically) And, Lopez said, that was the day “Divine Full Circle.”
The couple initially met in December 2001 on the sets of the film “Gigili”, where they played criminals stuck at work together, and the pair struck up a friendship in real life. By November 2002, the two were married, but postponed their wedding in September 2003, citing “excessive media attention” surrounding their pending wedding.
They never called it quits and officially called off their engagement in January 2004.
After almost 17 years, they reunited romantically.
“Years ago, we had no idea that the road ahead would be one of many mazes to navigate and many surprises, blessings, and joys to hold. All of this makes this moment, one of the most fulfilling moments of our lives,” Lopez wrote. “We couldn’t have been happier. I wish you all the same happiness…the hard-earned kind is sweeter for the journey ahead.”
Someone write this script and give me ten tickets.