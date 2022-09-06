Jennifer Lawrence loves being a mother

(CNN) Jennifer Lawrence opens up about being a new mom.

In Vogue's October issue, she tells the magazine about her new world since welcoming her baby, Sy, in February. The interview marked the first time Lawrence publicly shared the gender or name of her son with husband Cook Maroney.

“Talking about motherhood is very scary,” Lawrence said. “Just because it’s so different for everyone. If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me before,’ and feel bad.”

She said that before giving birth, she was told by some friends that she might experience some negative emotions and not immediately feel connected to her child.

“Luckily I had a lot of girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘This is scary. You’re probably not going to connect right away. You’re not going to fall in love right away. So I felt very ready to forgive… I remember walking with them at nine months old. One of my best friends says, ‘Everyone keeps saying I’ll love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’ she said

