Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, dies at 50

Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, has passed away at the age of 50, according to the website of Zeiss-McGreevey Funeral Homes and Berry-McGreevey-Martens Funeral Homes in Ohio.

Jennifer Ilgauskas, nee Shaffer, is the mother of two sons, Devidas and Povilas, with Cavs Center. Zydrunas Ilgauskas was drafted in 1996 and played through 2009-10. His number 11 jersey was retired in 2014.

Jennifer Ilgauskas owns several Northeast Ohio businesses, including Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care, Lakewood Urgent Care and Darbo, a medical billing company. She is also an avid supporter of many charities.

Stay up to date with: Subscribe to our sports newsletter now!

Her obituary on the website said, “Many people were touched by her kindness, but most knew of her charitable work.

“Jennifer’s approach to her career has been visionary and selfless, executed with a servant’s heart.”

A funeral Mass will be open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. James Church, 17514 Detroit Ave., Lakewood.