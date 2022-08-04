type here...
Entertainment Jennifer Coolidge Says Playing Stifler's Mom in 'American Pie'...
Entertainment

Jennifer Coolidge Says Playing Stifler’s Mom in ‘American Pie’ Helped Her Sex Life

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)Jennifer Coolidge says her memorable role in the teen comedy “American Pie” came with benefits — and she’s not talking about the rest of her checks.

said the actress who played Jeanine Stifler (known as Stifler’s mother) in the film Diversity that she “got a lot of sex from ‘American Pie’.”
In the film, Coolidge’s character is played by her son Steve Stifler (Sean William Scott), played by classmate Paul Finch, Eddie Kaye Thomas.
    “There were many advantages to making that film,” Coolidge said. “I mean, there’s going to be 200 people I’ve never slept with.”
      Coolidge also talked about her role as Tanya McQuaid in the HBO series “White Lotus” and how she believed the show’s creator, Mike White, could play the role.
      Read on
      “I did one thing really right in my life,” she said. “I chose good friends. If Mike never made it and we just did White Lotus in a small theater where everyone paid 10 bucks to see it, it would still be one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Because it’s a killer job that I would do. No one thought they could.”
      She almost turned down the role because she thought she wasn’t good enough.
        “I wanted to show a certain way when you’re in a movie… I wasn’t ready for this great opportunity. It turns out, you always have to be at your best because you never know,” she said. , a friend convinced her to take the role.
          “It was a miracle. What a fluke, you know?” she said “I just can’t believe it.”
          “White Lotus” returns for a second season in the fall.



          Previous articleMarsha Blackburn slams Biden’s ‘vague’ policy on China on ‘Faulkner Focus’: ‘Very dangerous’
          Next articleAccording to the lawyer, on January 6, the committee requests data from the phone of Alex Jones.

          Latest news

          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Kyle Busch’s ‘sugar daddy’ is leaving and his NASCAR future is in limbo | opinion

          Anton Vincent, president of M&M's parent company Mars Wrigley, spoke of the company's need to "engage consumers" and...
          Read more
          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          US to provide $25 million in agricultural aid to Cambodia.

          PHNOMPEN, Cambodia. The US government is providing $25 million in agricultural development over five years to projects...
          Read more
          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          According to the lawyer, on January 6, the committee requests data from the phone of Alex Jones.

          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Jennifer Coolidge Says Playing Stifler’s Mom in ‘American Pie’ Helped Her Sex Life

          (CNN)Jennifer Coolidge says her memorable role in the teen comedy "American Pie" came with...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -

          Must read

          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Kyle Busch’s ‘sugar daddy’ is leaving and his NASCAR future is in limbo | opinion

          Anton Vincent, president of M&M's parent company Mars...
          Read more
          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          US to provide $25 million in agricultural aid to Cambodia.

          PHNOMPEN, Cambodia. The US government is providing...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News