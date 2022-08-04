Jennifer Coolidge Says Playing Stifler’s Mom in ‘American Pie’ Helped Her Sex Life

(CNN)Jennifer Coolidge says her memorable role in the teen comedy “American Pie” came with benefits — and she’s not talking about the rest of her checks.
said the actress who played Jeanine Stifler (known as Stifler’s mother) in the film Diversity that she “got a lot of sex from ‘American Pie’.”
In the film, Coolidge’s character is played by her son Steve Stifler (Sean William Scott), played by classmate Paul Finch, Eddie Kaye Thomas.
“There were many advantages to making that film,” Coolidge said. “I mean, there’s going to be 200 people I’ve never slept with.”
Coolidge also talked about her role as Tanya McQuaid in the HBO series “White Lotus” and how she believed the show’s creator, Mike White, could play the role.
“I did one thing really right in my life,” she said. “I chose good friends. If Mike never made it and we just did White Lotus in a small theater where everyone paid 10 bucks to see it, it would still be one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Because it’s a killer job that I would do. No one thought they could.”
She almost turned down the role because she thought she wasn’t good enough.
“I wanted to show a certain way when you’re in a movie… I wasn’t ready for this great opportunity. It turns out, you always have to be at your best because you never know,” she said. , a friend convinced her to take the role.
“It was a miracle. What a fluke, you know?” she said “I just can’t believe it.”
“White Lotus” returns for a second season in the fall.