Jennifer Coolidge Says Playing Stifler’s Mom in ‘American Pie’ Helped Her Sex Life

(CNN) Jennifer Coolidge says her memorable role in the teen comedy “American Pie” came with benefits — and she’s not talking about the rest of her checks.

said the actress who played Jeanine Stifler (known as Stifler’s mother) in the film Diversity that she “got a lot of sex from ‘American Pie’.”

In the film, Coolidge’s character is played by her son Steve Stifler (Sean William Scott), played by classmate Paul Finch, Eddie Kaye Thomas.

“There were many advantages to making that film,” Coolidge said . “I mean, there’s going to be 200 people I’ve never slept with.”

Coolidge also talked about her role as Tanya McQuaid in the HBO series “White Lotus” and how she believed the show’s creator, Mike White, could play the role.

