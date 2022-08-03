New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jennifer Coolidge “played a lot” after playing Jeanine Stiffler, “Stiffler’s Mom” ​​in the 1999 film. “American Pie.”

Coolidge, 60, spoke with Variety and shared the “advantages” of playing a “MILF” in the film.

“I played a MILF a lot, and I got a lot of sexual action from ‘American Pie,'” she told the outlet. “There are a lot of benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there are 200 people I’ve never slept with.”

The “Legally Blonde” star recently received her first Emmy-nomination for her role as Tanya McQuaid in “White Lotus.”

Jennifer Coolidge doesn’t want to replace Kim Cattral in ‘SATC’ revival

“Some jobs, I go, ‘Wow, this isn’t worth working on.’ what mike [White] Coolidge said of “White Lotus” creator Mike White, I stay up late every night.

“I did one thing right in my life,” she said. “I chose great friends. If Mike never succeeded, and we played ‘White Lotus’ in a small theater where everyone paid 10 bucks to see it, it was still one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Because it was a killer thing that no one thought I could do. .”

Coolidge told the outlet that she almost walked out of the role when White offered her the role. Now the team is preparing to release the second season in October.

“Whenever I’m laying in bed thinking about what I want Jennifer to do, I know there’s something she shouldn’t do,” White told the outlet. “One minute, she sounds fragile, it’s all about falling apart, and the next minute she’s riffing hard and upbeat. Just when you think you’ve lost all hope, she knocks it out of the park.”

In December, Coolidge told Page Six she almost denied it Role of weight gain From the coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn’t want to look fat on camera because I was overeating during COVID,” she said. “I thought we were all going to die [during the pandemic], I really did, so I was eating myself to death. Vegan pizzas, sometimes five or six a day.”

Coolidge is credited with casting White in roles such as “Stifler’s Mom” ​​and Paulette Bonafonte’s parcel in “Legally Blonde.” However, the actress will reprise her role Reese Witherspoon, in “Legally Blonde 3.”

“I get this special attention because people see me as Stifler’s mom or as a ‘legally blonde’ woman. So, if they see something else…” she said. “People that I never had a foot in the door with — all of a sudden they’re asking me to be a part of their stuff.”