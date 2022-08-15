New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jennifer Coolidge She shares the impact “Legally Blonde” had on her and how her role in the film follows her to this day.

In a recent interview, Coolidge answered several questions about her decades-long career, including the best lesson she learned while working on a movie and one of her most quoted lines by fans.

One of the most valuable lessons Coolidge learned on a movie set came while she was working.Legally blonde.” During filming, Coolidge recalled seeing an actor she had seen on television working as a parking attendant at a film studio. The experience changed the way she viewed the business.

“I remember thinking, we should be grateful. I can make this movie here, and then it can be back to being a waitress. Nothing is written in stone,” Coolidge told Deadline.

She realizes what an honor it is to be employed in this business and it is important to live with gratitude for working in film because it all goes away in the blink of an eye and the opportunity may not come again.

“I was thinking how great it is to have this job. God, you really have to be grateful in this business,” she explained. “It’s been such a rollercoaster ride as an actor and we have to be thrilled about getting these jobs because sometimes they don’t come around again for a long time. Or ever.”

Besides teaching her that valuable lesson, “Legally Blonde” and its sequel gave Coolidge her most quotable role in the manicurist Paulette Bonafonte. The character is the first to befriend Reese Witherspoon’s When Elle Woods’ character arrives at Harvard, she remains confident in both films.

Coolidge revealed the most quoted line from her fans, Paulette’s famous line from “Legally Blonde 2” about wanting a hot dog.

“There’s something about the Fourth of July line from Legally Blonde 2,” Coolidge explains. “If I go out on that day, people are disappointed. I don’t know where she’s going, ‘You look like the Fourth of July. It makes me want a hot dog really bad.’ I’m listening more.”

One negative thing about Coolidge’s movie is that the iconic “bend and snap” technique used in the movie to attract men’s attention doesn’t work in real life. She called it “a moment in filmmaking that (she) doesn’t fully agree with”.

“I’ve never been as stoked as I was in that movie,” she says. “I think bend and snap is misleading. But when I bend and snap, I’m wearing my underwear, and I think in real life you should leave it on.”

Coolidge just finished filming Season 2 of the hit HBO Max show “The White Lotus,” is the only returning cast member from the show’s Season 1. She is joined by Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DeMarco and Tom Hollander.