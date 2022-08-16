Jennette McCurdy reveals childhood fame in her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Is Dead.

WARNING. This article contains references to eating disorders and abuse.

Jennette McCurdy has spent most of her life putting her mother on a pedestal.

The child star broke into the TV industry at the age of six, and when her mother passed away in September 2013 from cancer, she didn’t know what to do next.

“I don’t know who I am without her because I lived for her and now she’s dead,” McCurdy said in an interview with CBC. Question with Tom Power. But McCurdy said there was also a sense of relief.

“At the time, I couldn’t get over it, but it was some relief. And I didn’t know that I would feel so guilty about this relief that I would just shove it.”

McCurdy published her memoir last week. I’m glad my mom died garnered attention for both her shocking title and her relationship with abusive mother Debra. The 30-year-old also opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder.

“No child is psychologically, emotionally, mentally ready for the hurdles of childhood fame,” she said. “Even if they have the best support system around them.”

The former actor was best known for his role as Sam Puckett in Ah Carly, a 2007 Nickelodeon sitcom about teenagers with a viral web show. The show ran for six seasons and was revived in 2021 with most of its original cast members.

iCarly cast members (left to right) Noah Munk, Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Jeanette McCurdy and Nathan Kress pose for a photo backstage at the Nickelodeon family special screening of iCarly on January 13, 2012. was “very unwell.” (Photo by Paul Moriga/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

But McCurdy said she never wanted to be an actress – it was her mother’s dream.

“I think she saw me as an opportunity and kind of saw a way to make her dreams come true,” she said.

“I just remember how my whole life was sort of focused on her and organized around her and what she wanted and what she needed and what would make her happy at any given moment.” Mccardi said Question.

McCurdy describes his mother as layered and complex; charismatic, charming and infectious. But behind closed doors, McCurdy calls his actions manipulative.

“When I look back [I can] realize how much of a discrepancy there was between what I wanted and what answers came out of my mouth. So everything that came out of my mouth was always done in order to please my mother, she said. “Often I didn’t agree with her, but I didn’t know how to define this part of my voice.”

McCurdy adds that their shared eating disorder helped her and her mother bond.

“It’s everywhere with eating disorders where the more you’re ingrained in the disease, the more your instinct clings to other people who are ingrained in the disease. It just merged and perpetuated the cycle.”

She remembers her mother skipping breakfast, eating half a granola bar for lunch and plain vegetables for dinner. She also restricted McCurdy’s daily calorie intake. McCurdy began to piece together her mother’s unusual eating habits, but also found relief in her own battles.

“She really helped me with my eating disorder, which I couldn’t identify as an eating disorder at the time because I was living in a delusion.”

Her late mother did not speak publicly about her and her daughter’s disorders.

When her mom died in 2013, McCurdy said the grief was not simple.

“I felt like I was missing her and I started crying, I was angry that I was crying. I felt that my mother did not deserve my tears, she insulted me. human?”

life as a child star

Jennette McCurdy greets fans at a special family screening of Nickelodeon iCarly: iMeet The First Lady at Hayfield High School on January 13, 2012. [child stars] should do and should not do, and how they should act and should be. (Photo by Paul Moriga/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Ashley Spencer, a cultural scholar who recently wrote a memoir for Washington Postsaid that sometimes the relationship between child actors and caregivers can get complicated.

“If a parent receives a salary from their child and does not care about their own interests at heart, he can push him to do things that the child would otherwise not want to do.”

She adds that celebrity tabloid culture during McCurdy’s original tenure at Nickelodeon in the early 2000s was rampant.

“There was a very voyeuristic intrigue and child stars of that era, especially with teen stars,” she said. According to Spanser, thin-bodied people were idolized, and this dominant image deeply influenced teenage girls.

Some young stars were also under additional pressure to behave in the public eye.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the kids who are on the show to be role models and be a good influence on these kids who are watching the show,” Spencer said.

Moving forward after action

Although she doubted that she would give up her acting career, McCurdy knew that this was the right decision.

She branched out into writing and directing, created a one-woman show of the same name to her memoir, and started a podcast called empty inside. She has also written and directed short films. Kenny as well as 8 tel.

My friend Jenette wrote a book and it came out today. She is brave, funny and thoughtful like few others. You can’t be more proud of her and her journey. Go get her book, link in my bio! https://t.co/RIQPWcRJik –@ItsJoshPeck

She attended therapy for many years before she considered writing her memoirs and understands that her relationship with her mother will always be difficult.

“I think she will always be, in some way, the heartbeat of my life,” McCurdy said. “I think there’s always something in this relationship that stays with me and tells me who I am and who I continue to be.”

