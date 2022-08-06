New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In the latest episode of “Hey Mayne,” a podcast hosted by former “SportsCenter” anchor Kenny Mayne, Jemelle Hill joins the podcast to discuss her time at ESPN.

hill, He was an anchor On “SportsCenter” with Michael Smith from February 2017 to January 2018, left the company in October 2018.

In 2017, Hill tweeted that former President Trump was a “white supremacist,” prompting ESPN to release a statement saying Hill’s comments “do not represent the position of ESPN.”

Shortly after, Hill was suspended by the network for a second violation of its social media guidelines.

Before Trump’s tweet, Hill told Maine that she was already having creative issues with management.

“I didn’t fit into the culture of ‘SportsCenter,'” Hill said on the podcast. “Definitely not good enough for the management that was overseeing ‘SportsCenter’ at the time. And I was tired. I was tired of fighting every day to be myself.”

Hill also disputes that ESPN has a liberal culture.

“It’s a conservative culture at ESPN, so it’s a lie that ESPN is run by flower children,” Hill said on the podcast. According to the New York Post. “Not like that.. if anything the opposite.. you know very well.

“Once [critics] My face started to be seen, Michael’s face became more prominent … Then suddenly ESPN was very generous, because what they really wanted to say was, ‘Oh, you must be liberal because you have all these women and all these black people who were suddenly on my TV every day. So it means that this company has definitely surrendered to the liberal brigade.

Hill told Maine that he chose to leave “SportsCenter” because “the experience wasn’t fun for me.”

“By far, ‘SportsCenter’ is the most rewarding job I’ve had at ESPN,” Hill said. “It’s the best-paying job I’ve ever had at ESPN. But it’s also the worst job I’ve ever had at ESPN.”

Hill is currently a contributor to The Atlantic.