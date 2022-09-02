Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door tours for the first time since the pandemic

Enlarge this image toggle signature Mary Schwalm/AP

Mary Schwalm/AP

Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed their door-to-door ministry after more than two and a half years of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, reviving a religious practice that the faith considers important and valued.

From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination traveled to cities and towns on Thursday to share literature and talk about God for the first time since March 2020.

In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of south Boston, Dan and Carrie Sideris spent a pleasant morning walking around knocking on doors and ringing bells. Dan Sideris said he was apprehensive about preaching in person in a “changed world,” but the experience dispelled all doubts.

“It all came back quite naturally because we don’t have a ready-made speech,” he said. “We try to talk to people about what’s in their hearts, and what we say comes from our hearts.”

The couple were surprised at how many people opened their doors and were receptive.

One man took a break from his Zoom call to take their booklets and made an appointment to continue the conversation. In another house, a woman told how many family members had died in the last two years – something that could be related to the Siderises, as they both had recently lost their parents. The other woman was too busy at the moment, but spoke to Carrie Sideris through the window and said she could come back on Sunday.

“I have been looking forward to this day,” she said. “When I rang the first doorbell this morning, I was completely calm. I’m back where I should have been.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses stopped knocking on the door in the early days of the pandemic in the United States, as did much of the rest of society. The organization also stopped all public gatherings in its 13,000 communities across the country and canceled 5,600 annual gatherings around the world, an unprecedented move not even seen during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic that killed 50 million people worldwide.

The Witnesses continued their ministry by mailing letters and making phone calls, but it wasn’t the same because they lacked face-to-face contact, said Robert Hendricks, the denomination’s national spokesman.

“For us, going from door to door is an expression of the impartiality of our God,” he said. “We go to everyone, and let them choose whether they want to hear us or not.”

Even in pre-pandemic times, knocking on the door was accompanied by anxiety, because the Witnesses never knew how they would be received in this or that house. This is even more true in 2022, and preachers are advised to remember that lives and attitudes have changed.

“It will take extra courage,” Hendrix said.

The organization does not require the wearing of masks or social distancing, leaving those decisions to each individual.



Mary Schwalm/AP

Mary Schwalm/AP

The denomination is cautiously resetting other activities, reopening in-person meetings in April and resuming public service in June, with members setting up carts in places like subway stations and handing out literature.

But a return to knocking on the door, which is considered not only a core faith but also an effective ministry, is a big step towards “a return to normality,” Hendrix said.

Among those who wanted to knock on the sidewalk again was Jonathan Gomas of Milwaukee, who started knocking on the door with his parents when he was “big enough to ring the doorbell”.

“When you are in society, you keep your finger on the pulse,” he said. “We haven’t had such a close relationship with the community for over two years. It feels like we’ve all become more distant and polarized.”

Gomas, his wife and two daughters learned Hmong to better communicate with members of the community, and residents are often pleasantly surprised to open their doors to fluent speakers of their language.

“I think it made them listen even more carefully,” he said.

In Acworth, Georgia, Nathan Rivera said he really missed people’s faces and their expressions.

“You see and appreciate these answers, and they are much more personal,” he said. “You establish common ground and relationships that you can never develop over the phone or by writing a letter.”

The son of Cuban refugees who came to the United States in the 1980s, Rivera has said knocking on the door is an important part of his spiritual identity and is “like Christ.”

“We show respect for the right of every person to hold a different faith,” he said. “If they don’t want to hear what we have to say, we politely thank them and move on, recognizing that we can’t judge anyone. We’ll just keep knocking.”