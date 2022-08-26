type here...
Jeffrey Epstein’s mentor who once ran a Ponzi scheme has been found dead. he was 77

By printveela editor

Steven Hoffenberg, pictured in 1993, was found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week. Hoffenberg, 77, is believed to have died at least seven days before his body was found.

Alex Brandon/AP


Steven Hoffenberg, pictured in 1993, was found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week. Hoffenberg, 77, is believed to have died at least seven days before his body was found.

HARTFORD, Connecticut. On Friday, medical examiners confirmed that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.

Hoffenberg, 77, is believed to have died at least seven days before his body was found on Tuesday in Derby by police, who responded to a request to check on his well-being, authorities said. Police said he had to be identified from dental records due to the decomposition of his body.

The cause of his death is being clarified after receiving the results of toxicological tests. Officials said the autopsy showed no signs of trauma or signs of a struggle or forceful entry into the apartment.

Epstein, a disgraced financier who took his own life in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing dozens of girls, worked for Hoffenberg’s bill-collecting company Towers Financial Corp. in the late 1980s when prosecutors announced a Ponzi scheme. began.

Hoffenberg, who once tried to buy the New York Post, ended up getting caught in one of the biggest scams in the country. He admitted to defrauding thousands of investors out of $460 million and was sentenced in 1997 to 20 years in prison. He claimed that Epstein was in fact the architect of the scheme, but Epstein was never charged.

According to the US Bureau of Prisons, he was released from custody in 2013. It was not immediately clear how he ended up in a small flat in a tenement house in Derby, about 12 miles (19 km) northeast of Bridgeport.

Gary Baze, one of Hoffenberg’s friends and lawyers and a former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General, said that Hoffenberg and Epstein had a “special relationship” and Hoffenberg said that Epstein was the smartest person he knew when it came to of money.

Baze said that Hoffenberg was also very intelligent, which may have contributed to his downfall.

“He was too smart for his own good,” Bays said in a phone interview Friday. “He thought he could get away with his Ponzi scheme, but he couldn’t. He had no self-control. He always thought he was smarter than every other guy and that was one of his problems… man.”

Bays, who said he hadn’t been in contact with Hoffenberg for months, said he wasn’t surprised by his death because Hoffenberg didn’t seem to take care of himself properly.

According to Derby Police Lt. Justin Stanko, on Tuesday, Derby police were asked to conduct a welfare check on Hoffenberg from a private investigator of a woman who identified herself as close to Hoffenberg and the victim of sexual assault by Epstein. The investigator said the woman hadn’t heard from Hoffenberg for five days, which was unusual, Stanko said.

Hoffenberg briefly acquired the New York Post in 1993, claiming ownership of it. The Post reported that Hoffenberg funded the paper for three months and saved it from bankruptcy. His attempts to buy the newspaper were thwarted by allegations of civil fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which led to a criminal prosecution in the Ponzi case.

