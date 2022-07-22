type here...
Politics

Jeffrey Clark, ex-Trump DOJ official, faces disciplinary charges for false election statements

By printveela editor

Former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clarke, a central player in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election, faces disciplinary action from the District of Columbia’s chief attorney misconduct investigator.

Hamilton P. Fox, III, disciplinary counsel for the District of Columbia Bar, accused the clerk of dishonest conduct and attempting to engage in “conduct that seriously interferes with the administration of justice.” According to a copy of the July 19 filing.

Clark was served Friday morning, Fox said. Clark’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rachel Semmel, a spokeswoman for the conservative Center for Renewing America, said Clark was a senior fellow, adding that Clark was “one of the only attorneys at the DOJ who had the interests of the American people at heart.”

The charges center around a letter drafted by Clerk urging Georgia officials to call a special session of the state legislature regarding the 2020 election. Clark sought to have Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and colleague Richard Donoghue sign the letter, according to the filing.

That letter, called a proof of concept letter, claims the Justice Department has “identified significant concerns that could affect election results in multiple states, including the state of Georgia,” according to the filing.

In truth, the Justice Department was not aware of any election fraud allegations in Georgia that would have affected the results of the presidential election, the filing said.

Feds search home of Jeffrey Clark, former DOJ official at center of Trump’s attempt to overturn election

After then-Attorney General William Barr resigned from his position, Trump sought to install Clark as acting attorney general, which many Justice Department employees opposed. At one point, according to the filing, Clark demanded Donoghue sign the letter in a private meeting, and offered Donoghue the position as his deputy at the same meeting. Donoghue refused.

An environmental lawyer in the Department of Justice’s civil division, Clark briefly oversaw the department in the final days of the Trump administration because of a vacancy. Lawmakers on a House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol say Clarke repeatedly tried to use his position to overturn the 2020 election and “disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.”

On Jan. 6, the committee also aired testimony from three former high court justices, including Rosen, about Clark’s efforts regarding proof of concept letters.

During a recorded video interview with the committee on January 6, Clark declined to answer questions.

Asked about the letter to the Georgia officials, Clark invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

“The fifth,” he said.

In June, federal authorities searched Clark’s suburban Virginia home.

On Wednesday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is the vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol coup, leaving after voting to pursue contempt charges against former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clarke, who had ties to former President Donald Trump. Trump, being Trump, tried to reverse his election loss.

Contributed by: Kevin Johnson

