Jeff Garlin’s character from ‘The Goldbergs’ was killed off

(CNN) When “The Goldbergs” returns to ABC in September for its 10th season, one character will be missing.

Co-showrunner Alex Barnow told EW Vice Chancellor Murray Goldberg, played by Jeff Garlin, will be dead when the new season begins, and newly married characters Erica (Haley Aurantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) will have their first child.

“This will be a family that hasn’t come to terms with the fact that their father is gone but has kind of moved on and dealt with a lot,” Barnow said. “So we’re starting with optimism about the baby’s arrival and looking forward to the future. It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional underpinning of people’s behavior.”

Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Haley Orantia as Erica Goldberg, Wendy McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg and George Segal as Pop Solomon on “The Goldbergs”.

Garlin, also known as a star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” left “The Goldbergs” last December.

Co-showrunner Chris Bishop also spoke with EW about the show’s core.

Read on