Jeff Bridges He played many iconic roles throughout his long career, but he told Fox News Digital that he is most often recognized for playing “The Dude” in “The Big Lebowski.”

Not only did his character become popular, but the film was so beloved that it even spawned a cult with loyal followers known as Dudeism. When Bridges’ film was first released, it was not well received and took a long time to gain traction. Over time, it actually inspired festivals like Lebowski Fest.

“When you get a great story, when you get a great director, when you get a great cinematographer, the acting is decent, it all comes together,” he said. “It’s one of the few movies I watch on TV where I only watch two scenes and then I’m done watching the whole damn thing.”

Fans of “The Big Lebowski” can expect to see Bridges in Season 2 of his show, “The Old Man,” which premieres in 2023. Bridges says he was initially too nervous to sign on for the TV show. Once attached Television actors. However, after seeing who else had signed on for the show, he was convinced.

“I was worried about doing some TV because there was a sort of stigma attached to it. In the early days of my career, my father, Lloyd Bridges, had done many, many series. And I saw how hard he worked to bring it out. The quality of it and the fact that it was such a fast schedule. “There is often a compromise,” he explains. “When I see these high quality shows on TV now, I say, ‘Hey, I’ve got to, you know, experiment with this and see how it goes,’ and I find it’s no different than making a movie.”

Bridges also has another project that is very important to him – his recent partnership with AstraZeneca. Additionally, there is a very personal reason why he chose to participate in their newest campaign to help immunocompromised people stay safe from COVID-19.

In October 2020, Bridges announced that he was undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The doctors found that he had a 12-inch weight in his body, so he underwent chemotherapy. Fortunately, after doctors found the right combination of chemotherapy drugs to treat him, his cancer went into remission very quickly.

While the cancer diagnosis was terrifying, testing positive for Covid-19 after his last chemotherapy treatment was even scarier because, due to his immunocompromised state, his “body didn’t have the resources to fight it.”

“Shortly after getting that good news, I got a letter from the treatment center where I was getting my chemo and they told me that I might have been exposed to Covid,” Bridges said. “I mean I was in the hospital for five weeks, pretty close to, you know, kicking the bucket. I mean, I was very sick.”

Bridges are involved up the antibodies A campaign aimed at raising awareness of the dangers to immunocompromised people COVID-19 To let them know they are not alone in their concerns about not going away and staying safe. It promotes long-acting monoclonal antibodies as a way to combat these risks.

As he prepares to promote his latest project, Bridges revealed that he is afraid to travel to Los Angeles and New York because he is afraid of catching COVID again. When his doctor suggested EVUSHELD, an injection of long-acting monoclonal antibodies, he decided to give it a try.

“I followed his instructions and got my shots and I went to promote my film and it turned out I didn’t get COVID. Then I came back to Montana and my wife and it turned out she had COVID, and I didn’t understand it,” he explained. “So I figured, wow, this thing, you know, it looks like it’s working. And to be part of a campaign to turn other people on this, I thought it was a good thing.”

According to Bridges, the EVUSHELD injection is different A vaccineAnd when combined, they provide additional support to the immune systems of immunocompromised individuals.

“For people like me who are immunocompromised, wow, it makes all the difference. I’m a person who likes to hug people and see my family and that’s not unusual, I don’t think,” he said. “It allows me to be a little more confident that I’m going to be okay when I do those things, you know.”

“If you’re immunocompromised, talk to your doctor about taking this long-acting monoclonal antibody,” he says. “Find out if you’re a candidate for that kind of treatment, so you can go out and live your life, do the things you love without worrying so much about getting Covid, because it’s still around.”

Actor Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon also got involved in the campaign, recalling their concern when COVID-19 first broke out because of Gordon’s lack of immunity.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I was very worried about Emily, because I was panicking for the first time in my life, and now, we have learned to navigate together, which will never be easy,” Nanjiani said in a statement. “Decisions are often made together, so it’s important for everyone to know that there’s an opportunity to add protection with vaccines and boosters, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing to prevent COVID-19.”