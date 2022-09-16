New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Amazon is the first Thursday Night Football broadcast It turned out to be a great game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, and Jeff Bezos took it all in.

The company founder traveled to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri for the game and met with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Chargers owner Dean Spanos before kickoff.

After Some are greeting fans As the teams warmed up, Bezos played some game with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a suit.

Social media, of course, had a field day with their interaction and a still shot of the two having a great time naturally became a meme,

Bezos is the founder of Blue Origin, a spaceflight company that launched its first crewed mission in July.

Maybe he could send two teams into the galaxy.

Amazon, which will broadcast Thursday Night Football through 2033, paid the NFL $13.2 billion for the broadcast rights.

The partnership marks the league’s first all-digital broadcast rights deal.

It’s unclear how often Bezos will attend Thursday Night Football games.