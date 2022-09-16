closer
Amazon is the first Thursday Night Football broadcast It turned out to be a great game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, and Jeff Bezos took it all in.

The company founder traveled to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri for the game and met with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Chargers owner Dean Spanos before kickoff.

From left, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos gather before a game Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After Some are greeting fans As the teams warmed up, Bezos played some game with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a suit.

Social media, of course, had a field day with their interaction and a still shot of the two having a great time naturally became a meme,

The NFL has played games in London, Mexico City and Germany — but there’s one place they haven’t touched.

Bezos is the founder of Blue Origin, a spaceflight company that launched its first crewed mission in July.

Maybe he could send two teams into the galaxy.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos greets fans before the start of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday.

(AP Photo/Ed Jurga)

Amazon, which will broadcast Thursday Night Football through 2033, paid the NFL $13.2 billion for the broadcast rights.

The partnership marks the league’s first all-digital broadcast rights deal.

From left, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos talks with Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos before a game Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It’s unclear how often Bezos will attend Thursday Night Football games.