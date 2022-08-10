New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A gas station squeegee has nothing on this.

Jeep has developed a new type of windshield wiper designed to remove dirt and grime from the glass with just one wipe.

Clean Sweep: Jeep is a new accessory kit available from the Mopar parts catalog for the current generation Wrangler and Gladiator trucks.

The package includes new wiper arms and blades with 12 laser-cut holes that spray washer fluid onto the windshield.

Conventional spray nozzles are deactivated and fluid is directed to the blades through the hoses that come with the package.

When the washer is activated, fluid begins to flow a beat before the wipers move, creating a leading edge of fluid that helps clear the glass.

Some other vehicles have spray nozzles on the wiper arms to create a similar effect, but the Jeep’s 12-hole blade design is unique.

Jeep says the technology helps eliminate the “blind seconds” that are often created when traditional wipers smear for two passes before starting to clear debris from the windshield. It’s especially useful off-road for driving through puddles and other debris that the Wrangler and Gladiator are designed to tackle.

The kit is available now and costs $140, including two sets of blades.

Jeep also addressed the topic of forward vision last year when it introduced a new line of Mopar windshields for the Wrangler and Gladiator made of the same chip-resistant Gorilla Glass used in smartphones.