Jennette McCurdy’s partnership continues The abuse she endured from her mother While growing up.

McCurdy was recently seen promoting her book “I’m Glad My Mom Died”Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrian Norris.

In a clip shared with People magazine, McCurdy can be seen reading aloud an excerpt from her book, which includes an email from her now-deceased mother, Debra.

Her mother saw photos of the young Nickelodeon star with a man online and wrote, “I’m so disappointed in you. You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you’re a little slut, a floozy, everyone. Outdated…”

As she reads, Pinkett Smith, Smith and Norris look on in horror.

“Add that to the list of things you’re a liar, a cheater, a villain. You also look pudgier. It’s obvious you’re eating your guilt,” McCurdy continues.

The former “Icarly” actress has He spoke frankly About her struggles with her eating disorderShe claims that she was instigated, propagated and taught by her mother.

McCurdy added, “What happened to my good little girl? Where did she go and who is this monster that replaced her? You’re an ugly monster now.”

McCurdy concluded, “I told your brothers about you, and they said they disowned you, just like me. We want nothing to do with you. Love, Mom. Or should I say Deb, because I’m not your mom anymore? PS Send money for a new fridge, ours is broken.” .”

The episode featuring McCurdy on Facebook drops Wednesday.