Jeannette McCurdy She recounts the early moments of her life, as well as her last conversation with her mother, Debra.

The “iCarly” star, who is promoting her book “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk” and opened up about the abuse she suffered from her mother. Jada Pinkett SmithWillow Smith and Adrian Norris.

“With mothers, there seems to be a need to put them on a pedestal,” McCurdy shared with the group. “And I had my mother on that pedestal and it was really detrimental to my mental health.”

She begins the interview as she begins her memoir, describing her upbringing and living arrangements with her three brothers when she was just two years old. McCurdy shared that they had a problem with mice and possums in their home due to her mother’s hoarding habits.

“I remember a time [my brothers] Marcus, Dustin and Scott slept in their trundle bunk beds and I slept in my nursery, but now our bedrooms are so full of stuff you can’t even figure out where the beds fit in them,” she read from her book. .

“We don’t sleep in our beds anymore. We bought trifold mats from Costco to sleep in the living room. I’m sure those mats were meant for the kids’ gymnastics exercises.”

McCurdy shared her thoughts on her childhood home, calling it “embarrassing” and “embarrassing” before sharing that she “hated this house.”

The “Sam & Cat” star also discussed her struggle with anorexia and how her mother taught her to be anorexic and introduced calorie restrictions at age 11.

McCurdy, who was raised Mormon, shared that her mother showered her 16-year-old brother Scott, who was 11 at the time, in the shower, which “embarrassed” them both.

“We would usually look away from each other and Scott would distract himself by drawing Pokemon on the fogged glass,” McCurdy read from his memoir. “He does a very good job.”

McCurdy said her older brother asked her to take a shower, which resulted in tears from their mother, who didn’t want her children to grow up.

“Whether Scott is with me or not, Mom will give me a breast and front/butt exam, which is what she calls my private parts. She says she wants to make sure I don’t have any mysterious lumps or bumps. Could be cancer,” she read aloud.

McCurdy shared on “Red Table” that despite the uncomfortable situation, she and her brother continue to share a “very beautiful bond.”

She says she started hating being famous at 16, but by the time she was 21, she “hated it”. “Millions of people dream of being famous and here I am with fame and hating it.”

McCurdy detailed his time on “iCarly” and said, “I was cemented in people’s minds as the person I was as a child. I feel like I’ve grown up a lot, but the world won’t let me grow up to be that. The world won’t let me be anyone else. The world wants me to be Sam Puckett.”

Toward the end of the sit-down interview, McCurdy shared the last conversation she had with her mother before she died. Her mother said she was “detached behind the eyes” as she lay in a hospice bed in the middle of their room.

McCurdy shared that she and her brothers tried to share their “good news” with their mother in an attempt to “wake her up” from her fog-like state.

“Mom, I’m so skinny right now,’ I said. My thinness was what I felt most about. Deep down, at that moment, I believed it would get me. Mom to wake up. She loved my body and my weight more than anything else I could say out of my little brother’s mouth. I believe more attention will be paid to it.”

The “Red Table Talk” The episode was released on Wednesday.