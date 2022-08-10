New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jeannette McCurdy shares why she’s “jealous”. Ariana Grande While a Nickelodeon star.

In her new memoir, “I’m Glad My Mum Died,” McCurdy, 30, opens up about her “Sam & Cat” co-star. McCurdy calls Grande a “rising pop star” who has “gradually” moved away from filming.

According to McCurdy, Grande was absent “to sing at award shows, record new songs and do press for her upcoming album,” but she was left to “hold down the fort in anger.”

“Sam & the Cat” Only one season aired in 2013-2014, and after the show was canceled, Nickelodeon offered the former actress $300,000 to keep her experiences at the network private, McCurdy said. She declined the offer.

‘ICarly’ Star Janet McCurdy Rips Nickelodeon: My Childhood Was ‘Spoiled’

McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett on “ICarly,” sympathized with Grande, but was still upset that she wasn’t given the same opportunities, according to the star.

“I booked two features during ‘iCarly.’ I had to decline because the ‘iCarly’ team didn’t write to me from the episodes to shoot them,” she said.

At first, Grande’s absences were sporadic but eventually, the actress and singer reportedly missed an entire week on set.

“The week I was told Ariana wouldn’t be here, and they’re going to write this episode in her absence by locking her character in a box. Are you. kidding me,” McCurdy wrote. “So I’m supposed to turn down movies while Ariana is whistle-toning at the Billboard Music Awards? F**k. This.”

The situation led McCurdy to become “a good sport and resentful,” something she had often praised in the past.

“If I wasn’t such a good sport to begin with, I wouldn’t be in this predicament in the first place. I wouldn’t be saying these sh**ty lines on this sh**ty show. Tie set with this sh**ty hairstyle,” she wrote.

“Maybe my life would be completely different right now. I imagined it would be different. But it’s not different. This is it. This is it. Ariana is going to lose work pursuing her music career while I’m acting with Box. I’m pissed off about that and I’m pissed off at her. I’m pissed off at her. Jealousy.”

McCurdy claims that her jealousy stems from her belief that Grande had a “very easy upbringing.”

‘iCarly’ star Janet McCurdy recalls physical and emotional abuse from mother as a child

“I grew up in Garbage Grove in a house of a god**mned hoarder with a cancer mother who cried constantly because she couldn’t afford the rent and utility bills,” she wrote in her memoir. “Ariana grew up in Boca Raton, Florida, an incredibly affluent, beautiful town, with a healthy mother who could afford Gucci bags, fancy vacations, Chanel clothes whenever she wanted.”

McCurdy wrote that she was first approached for her own show on Nickelodeon and resented being cast alongside Grande.

“When I initially got a development deal with Nickelodeon for my own show a few years ago, I thought it would be my own show,” she wrote. “It was ‘Just Puckett,’ a harrowing story of a brazen juvenile delinquent-turned-school counselor. Now it’s some half-baked two-hander — ‘Sam & Cat’ — about a brazen juvenile delinquent with her ‘ditzy best friend,’ ‘Sam & Cats.’ Super Rockin’ started a babysitting company called Fun-Time Babysitting Service. It’s not painful.”

She also mentioned her jealousy when Grande felt her career was stagnating.

“Ariana is at the point where she’s been on every 30 under 30 list in her career. And I’m at the point in my career where my team is excited that I’m the new face of Rebecca Bonbon. The dress with the cat’s tongue sticking out. Sold exclusively at Walmart,” McCurdy wrote.

“And I often make the mistake of comparing my career to Ariana’s. I can’t help it. I’m constantly in the same environment as her, and she doesn’t try to hide her achievements.”

McCurdy said he felt weakened because the network discouraged him from exploring other career opportunities outside of the show. However, those terms did not seem to apply to Grande.

“When Ariana finally arrived, whistling with excitement, she’d spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house. At that moment, I snapped,” McCurdy wrote.

This isn’t the first time McCurdy has addressed his feud with Grande. In 2017, McCurdy told E! It is said that the two have a “sisterly” relationship and there is no bad-blood between the stars.

“Some [people] Like drama and we butt heads at times but are very sisterly. She knows me so well and I know her so well, I think it’s unfortunate that things get misunderstood,” she said at the time.

McCurdy’s memory, detailing her toxic relationship with her mother and her tumultuous time at Nickelodeon, was released Tuesday. She described auditioning for acting roles at age 6 and “shepherding” the work under her mother’s control.

McCurdy also claims she suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder, eating disorders and anxiety. The actress believes that she obeys her mother who controls every aspect of her life.

