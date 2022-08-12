New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Dallas – “Hillbilly Elegy” author and Ohio US Senate candidate JD Vance walked away as the winner of one of the fiercest GOP primaries of the 2022 election cycle.

Vance, who has been trailing in the polls, received a big boost from former President Trump’s endorsement, which shocked viewers as Vance has previously been an outspoken critic of the Republican standard-bearer. He won the GOP nomination for Ohio’s US Senate seat.

Speaking to Fox News Digital at CPAC Dallas last week, Vance openly admitted that he had a “change of heart” about his views on Trump but dismissed the notion that he would have to “thread the needle” to win the Republican primary.

“When you change your mind, when you change your mind, you have to be honest about it. When the facts change, you have to change your mind in this country,” Vance said. “Trump has been a great president. I think he’s been great for the people of Ohio. And I think I don’t like it in 2016 for a guy running for political office to not try to hide or pretend he didn’t say anything and say, ‘Yeah,’ . I like him now because he was a great president.’ It really is that simple.”

Vance specifically criticized the corporate media for failing to challenge Democratic opponent Tim Ryan, who he says is “in the tank of the Democratic Party,” campaigning as a moderate despite his voting record in the House of Representatives. 100%” in-line with President Biden, according to FiveThirtyEight.

“Look, he’s not just a Nancy Pelosi-style Democrat. He’s not always kneeling before the national Democratic Party. This is a guy who, in the midst of an inflationary crisis, is trying to tax the rich to buy electric vehicles,” Vance said. said “What does this mean for the people of Ohio? It doesn’t. It doesn’t make sense for Ohio autoworkers, it certainly doesn’t make sense for Ohio consumers.”

He added, “But at the end of the day, it’s not just that he has bad ideas. Tim Ryan is lazy. He’s been in Congress for 20 years. He’s passed three bills, renaming the post office all of them. It’s a joke. . . . We should not promote a man who is such a failure for the people of our own district.”

In response to Vance’s comments, Izzy Levy, director of communications for the Tim Ryan campaign, told Fox News, “San Francisco fraudster J.D. Vance is building a sense of anger because he’s been harassed and promoted by Tim Ryan. If Vance had spent more than a few days at a time, Since launching his billionaire-backed vanity campaign in Ohio, he knows Tim has fought to increase natural gas production and use in Ohio. While Tim works to lower taxes and cut costs for working people, Vance has no plan and is just. It shows he doesn’t know what he’s talking about against Ohio’s booming electric vehicle industry, which promises to employ thousands of workers across the state.”

At the top of Vance’s agenda if elected to the Senate is dealing with the border crisis, which he links to the flow of fentanyl and sex trafficking into the U.S. He believes inflation can be combated by investing in U.S. energy and encouraging parents to care for their children. Education

“We can’t go back to masking kids in school. We can’t tell kids in school that they’re bad or oppressed if they have their own skin color, those things — giving parents more power, I think that’s going to be a big issue because kids will grow up. .go back to school, and we’re going to fight for it,” Vance told Fox News Digital.

Vance also sounded the alarm on the corporate ESG movement, which he calls a “left-wing takeover of the American economy.”

ESG, which stands for environmental, social and governance, has become a growing concern among conservative critics as they charge that prioritizing social justice and the green agenda is ultimately harming consumers and business owners.

“Tim Ryan says he stands up for working people yet all his donors are companies that are making it hard for ordinary Ohioans to express themselves, they’re being censored on social media, they’re getting fired because they work. Natural gas or oil. And in search of gas,” Vance said. “The simple fact is that we can’t let left-wing propagandists take over the American economy. You can’t say that — you can’t say that unless you have the right politics. You can’t get investment to start a business in this country. That’s what ESG is all about. And we have to fight against that.”

Vance says a legal fix is ​​”absolutely” necessary to combat ESG, calling for the Biden administration’s oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which he believes has only fueled the movement.

Asked if he would support Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader if Republicans take back the majority in November, Vance declined to commit.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to support whoever is the most America First person for Senate majority leader,” Vance said. “I have no idea who’s running, I have no idea what they’re doing, but at the end of the day, I expect to be there and I expect to vote for the Senate majority leader.”