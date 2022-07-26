New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If President Biden chooses not to run for re-election in 2024, the name of Democrat Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has been floated for weeks as a potential presidential candidate.

President Biden has said multiple times on-air and online that he’s running for re-election, but 64 percent of Democrats don’t want him on the 2024 ticket. Biden’s policies, poll problems and age all put question marks over his candidacy.

And Democratic governors have taken notice — Pritzker, who has announced his support for Biden’s re-election, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are just two of the state executives positioning themselves for a 2024 run.

Pritzker says he’ll support Biden’s re-election bid as Illinois Gov. Democrat 2024 chatter intensifies

Still, even if Pritzker runs to challenge or replace Biden, his past toilet problems could come back to haunt him on the campaign trail.

Before Pritzker — a venture capitalist billionaire — became governor of the Prairie State, the now-governor and his wife, MK Pritzker, were accused. The toilets were removed From their second Chicago mansion, they bought it for $3.7 million in 2007 to write it off as “uninhabitable” on a property tax appeal.

Cook County only taxes vacant properties at 10 percent of their market value. The Chicago Sun-Times reported the property as uninhabited and allowed to be repaired.

2018 report The Pritzkers shed some light on the porcelain problem from Cook County Inspector General Patrick Blanchard: In 2015, the couple hired the contracting company Bulli & Andrews to remove five toilets from their second building, allegedly to take advantage of the county’s low tax rate. Uninhabitable properties.

As a result of the building’s toilets being lighter before the inspection, the Cook County assessor’s office “reduced the assessed value of the 6,378-square-foot building from $6.3 million to approximately $1.1 million.”

After evaluation, Bulli & Andrews reappointed To re-install a single toilet in the now-governor’s “hangout/meeting area”.

Blanchard wrote that the couple engaged in a “scheme to defraud” the county, which resulted in the property owner receiving a total of $132,747.18 in property tax refunds for the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, as well as an additional $198,6 for the years 2015 and 2016″ — or a total of $330,000.

Additionally, Blanchard accused the governor’s brother-in-law and wife of personal assistant Making a “false representation”. Affidavits to county assessor regarding removal of toilets and condition of building.

The scandal unfolded while Pritzker was running for governor in 2018, when the Illinois Democrat pledged to repay $330,000 in property taxes he and his wife allegedly evaded.

Pritzker also called the release of the document in October 2018 political.

“This is an internal, confidential document of the inspector general’s office, which is investigating the assessor’s office, that was leaked for political gain in this last month of the campaign,” Pritzker said in 2018.

Echoes of the scandal continued into 2019, When a federal investigation began Into the governor’s alleged tax dodge. Attorneys for the governor’s couple maintained the couple’s innocence when asked by The Real Deal Chicago.

The tremors then continued in 2020, when the same contractor took over the toilets. Awarded $9 million Covid-19 contract From the Army Corps of Engineers.

Bulley & Andrews was hired in 2020 to convert an old hospital in Chicago to treat COVID-19 patients during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even amid the controversy, Pritzker’s toilet problems didn’t stop him from unseating former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018.

However, if Pritzker runs for president, the scandal will resurface and he could be held accountable when tax issues inevitably arise.

Pritzker’s office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.