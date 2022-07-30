New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

such as Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated new album “Revival” released, some of the tracks referenced her husband Jay-Z’s cheating scandal and his infamous elevator fight with her sister Solange.

The “Break My Soul” singer, 40, whose 16-track album was leaked two days early, was candid on her seventh studio album and addressed Jay-Z’s infidelity with lyrics that said “nobody’s perfect” and that the couple “don’t need the world’s approval.” This record was officially released on Friday.

On the track “Plastic Off the Couch”, Beyoncé sings: “We don’t need the world’s acceptance. They’re too hard on me, they’re too hard on you, boy.”

The infamous elevator scandal was also featured in another single, “Cozy”, as Beyoncé felt, “She’s a god, she’s a hero, she’s overcome all her troubles, she’s confident and she’s deadly.

Beyoncé releases new album ‘Renaissance’ after singer Kelis accuses her of ‘stealing’ song

“I might suggest you don’t f— with my sister, because she’s comfortable. Comfortable in my skin, who I’m comfortable with.”

In May 2014, leaked security footage of Solange’s assault surfaced Jay-Z, 52, after the trio left the Met Gala after party. The video shows a bodyguard breaking up the fight between the two as Beyoncé stands in the corner of the elevator.

After that incident eight years ago, the Knowles sisters and Jay-Z, who shares 3 children with Beyonce, The two issued a joint statement stressing that they had apologized to each other as it was a “private family matter”.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album Leaks Two Days Early: Report

However, this isn’t the first time Beyoncé has addressed Jay-Z’s infidelity in “Revival” lyrics.

The singer publicly opened up about her husband’s lack of loyalty on her 2016 visual album “Lemonade,” referring to another woman as “Becky with the good hair.”

The “Love On Top” singer brings the elevator situation to the remix of the “Flawless” track. Nicki Minaj Songs.

“We go up in this b—- like elevators. Actually sometimes the s— goes down when there’s a billion dollars in the elevator.”