Jay Cutler’s ex-wife Kristin Cavallari recently responded to comments made about their marriage.

During an appearance on the podcast last week, Cavallari called her marriage to Cutler “toxic.” Cutler responded during an appearance on the “Sophia with an F” podcast on Wednesday.

“If she wants to say things, she can say things,” Cutler said during the podcast. “I’m not going to go down that road about her. I mean, she’s still the mother of my children.”

Jay Cutler declined to discuss his split with Cavallari in detail, stating that he would not because she is the mother of his children.

(Jake Giles Netter/E! Entertainment/NBC Photo Bank/NBC Universal via Getty Images)

Cutler also agreed with the host that Cavallari was more comfortable talking openly about her personal life, her reality TV debut.

Kristin Cavallari Calls Marriage to Jay Cutler ‘Toxic’ and Warns ‘Don’t Ignore Red Flags’

He confesses to Cavallari about their relationship and why it ended. He is confused as to why she is talking about it after playing Annie.

“It’s been two and a half years. Why are you having these conversations in public? Why are you doing this?” asked Cutler, who shares three children with Cavallari. “Now we have to have this conversation. It’s like, come on. We’re done here.”

Cutler is confused as to why Cavallari decided to talk about their breakup now that they broke up two years ago.

(Jason Laveris/Getty Images)

Cutler was unable or unwilling to identify the reason for their marriage’s breakup. He seems to think Cavallari just “fell in love” with him, noting that her argument for ending the marriage has changed over the years and that their reality show didn’t necessarily contribute to the breakup.

Aside from calling the marriage “toxic,” Cavallari offered some insight into what was going through her mind over the past few years of their relationship.

She stated that the decision to file for divorce was a panic and did not stem from a specific argument or anything big. She says it took a few years to realize that she had done everything she could to save the relationship and accept that the marriage was over.

“I really don’t think anything good comes easy. Like anything in life really,” she explained on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “But you also don’t want to make a rash decision.

“That’s why it’s so important to write this. I’ve also seen couples who’ve worked through s— and come out the other side, you know. So, I think, with any relationship, you have to realize what the deal breakers are for you. What’s important to you and what’s not. No?”

Cavallari says there wasn't an argument or issue that led to their breakup, but that things developed over time. She stated that she had been thinking about ending the marriage for years and decided to do so.

(Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Cavallari didn’t elaborate on what those deal breakers were for him, ending the conversation by saying, “It’s toxic, period. End of story. I have a little bit to say.”

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital.