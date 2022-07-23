New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In 1975, “Jaws” brought terror And entertainment for millions.

The film is about a great white shark that terrorizes the fictional town of Amity Island.

Now, 47 years later, the “Jaws” franchise has spawned three sequels and sparked continued interest in the giant predators.

Here’s a look at where the cast is now.

Richard Dreyfuss – Matt Hooper

Richard Dreyfuss plays Matt HooperAn oceanographer is fascinated by sharks and is recruited by Martin Brady to help catch a great white.

He is known for starring in films throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s, including “American Graffiti,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “The Goodbye Girl,” “Stakeout” and “What About Bob.

In 1978, Dreyfus was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “The Goodbye Girl”. At the time, he became the youngest actor to win the prestigious award at the age of 30.

Dreyfus continues to pretendAnd, in 2014, when Turner was involved in Classic Movies [TCM] He shared the impact of the festival and film production on him.

“No art form has ever gone around the world,” he said. “Movies capture your dream state. … They reach into your dream state and pull you out and show you that you’re alive.”

Although he joked in an interview that he continues to act, “it’s the only way I know how to make a living,” Dreyfuss admits he’s grateful for the opportunity to touch others with his performances.

“Acting is a blessing and a blessing. You get to experience it fully, and when you make people laugh, you’re, as Shakespeare said, ‘relieve grief,'” he said. “And when you do drama, and you’re in the zone, you tell them, ‘You know. This is life…”

“It’s an extraordinary thing that I’ve been able to do all my life,” he continued, “and I’ve been blessed.”

Roy Scheider – Martin Brady

Roy Scheider He played Police Chief Martin Brody in the hit movie. He quickly rose to fame when his character tracked down and killed the 25-foot villain in the original “Jaws” movie.

Real Life ‘Jaws’: Terrifying Great White Shark Image Mirrors 1975 Classic Film

Scheider had roles in “Marathon Man,” “The Wages of Fear” and “Sorcerer” before returning to the franchise to star in “Jaws 2.” He continued acting till 2003.

Scheider died in February 2008 from complications from a staph infection. He is 75 years old.

Robert Shaw – Quint

Robert Shaw stars as Quint, a shark hunter in “Jaws.” In the film, Quint is eaten by a shark while on his boat “The Orca”.

Shah is a Screenwriter, Actor and Playwright.

He took it Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his role as Henry VIII in “A Man for All Seasons.” Shaw also starred in “From Russia with Love,” “Battle of Britain,” “Young Winston,” “Robin and Marian” and “Black Sunday.”

Shaw died aged 51 in 1978 of a heart attack while traveling with his wife Virginia and son Thomas. It is reported that he stopped the car, got out and died on the roadside.

Jonathan Searle – Beachside prankster

Jonathan Searle, along with his brother, made a cameo appearance as a beach prankster in the original “Jaws” movie.

Following his minor acting stint, Searle became a longtime officer with the Edgartown Police Department. He was sworn in as the new Oak Bluffs Police Chief July 15 on Martha’s Vineyard.

“Jaws” follows the local police officer’s efforts to rid the fictional town of Amity A killer shark . Spielberg’s film featured filming locations on Martha’s Vineyard, with many locals making cameo appearances in the film.

Searle’s character in the film became a popular anecdote for Martha’s Vineyard locals, with Edgartown police tweeting about it in 2019.

“Also, anytime we can show the truth Sergeant Searle Have a great day at ‘Jaws’!!” the department wrote on social media.

Lorraine Gary – Ellen Brady

Lorraine Gary quickly rose to fame after playing Martin Brody’s wife Ellen in the original “Jaws” movie.

Gary, 84, continued her acting career and had roles in “Car Wash,” “1941,” “The FBI” and “Ironside.”

“She came out of self-proclaimed retirement to reprise her role as Ellen.”“Jaws: The Revenge” In 1987. That was her last role.

Gary married her husband Sidney Sheinberg in 1956. Sheinberg died in 2019. The couple has two sons – Jonathan and Bill Sheinberg.

Chris Rebello – Michael Brody

Chris Rebello plays Michael Brody, Martin and Ellen’s son.

The child actor died of a massive heart attack in 2000 while hunting a deer in his hometown Martha’s Vineyard. He is an assistant coach for the Martha’s Vineyard High School varsity football team.

In 2000, on the 25th anniversary of the release of “Jaws,” Rebello recalled his time on the set.

“I’m supposed to act scared when I’m in that little boat going around a shark, but I’m freezing my baby buns off,” he said.

“When you’re a kid, you don’t really have any idea about the movie business or movie stars, so these celebrities didn’t mean much to me like Bobby Orr. Carl Yastrzemski May be. I was excited to get my 138 bucks a day, it felt like a million.”

Murray Hamilton – Larry Vaughan

Murray Hamilton plays Amity Island Mayor Larry Vaughan.

In addition to his role in “Jaws,” Hamilton appeared in “Anatomy of a Murder,” “The Hustler,” “The Graduate” and “.Amityville Horror.”

Murray died in 1986 at the age of 63 after a years-long battle with cancer.

