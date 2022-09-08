Jasper, Altama Power Restoration ‘Extremely Challenging’ As Wildfire Battle Continues

Jasper, Alta, continues to experience power problems after its main grid was knocked out by a wildfire.

The wildfire on Mount Chetamon in Jasper National Park is estimated to cover an area of ​​about 5,500 hectares, Park Canada reported Thursday morning.

The fire occurred 15 kilometers north of Jasper, where power was unable to be restored after a power outage. Authorities said the wildfire does not currently pose a threat to the city.

During Thursday morning’s newscast, Mayor Richard Ireland said the wildfire is still active and is expected to become more intense in the coming days.

“If there is no significant rain in the wildfire area, there remains the possibility of further damage to the power infrastructure, as well as the potential threat of wildfire to the community.”

Environment Canada’s forecast for the area predicts a 30 percent chance of rain Thursday and overnight, followed by three days of warm weather.

“The situation remains volatile,” Ireland said. “Now is not the time to visit Jasper or Jasper National Park.”

Smoke is expected to improve on Thursday. (Parks Canada)

A bushfire cut power to the city over the weekend and Atco has since been working on a phased restoration of power by switching the system to standby generators.

The entire city again briefly lost power on Wednesday evening. Over 60 percent of Jasper was restored early Thursday morning before another outage occurred around 9:45 a.m.

“The complexity of integrating generator power into a utility system for a community of this size and scope is extremely challenging,” said Amanda Mattern, Atco regional manager.

“Connecting a generator power system usually requires weeks of engineering and testing before we get it up and running.”

Mattern said a full assessment of the transmission infrastructure is still ongoing. Atco teams are waiting for the area to be deemed safe to enter, accompanied by Parks Canada, to complete a full assessment.

The city is expected to be powered by a generator within a few weeks. Residents and businesses have been asked to conserve electricity as generator power is not as reliable as the grid.

Campsite closing

Katie Ellsworth, a Parks Canada fire officer, said even the incident’s command center was out of power, with the exception of the 911 call center.

“We would like to repeat and repeat the Mayor’s message that now is not the time to visit Jasper.”

Ellsworth said Parks Canada has extended closures to certain areas to ensure safety and conserve energy.

According to a Parks Canada press release, all frontline reserved campgrounds are closed – Whistlers, Wapiti, Wabasso and Miette – and most self-registration campsites are closed for the season.

The Pyramid Bench area north of the city was also closed to the installation of a high volume sprinkler as a preventive measure.

Parks Canada said the smoke situation is expected to improve and officials are ready to use Highway 16 traffic control if necessary. Closing the highway would be a last resort.

Alberta air tankers are being used to lay long-term fire-resistant lines northeast of the fire to limit its spread, Ellsworth said.

She said the wildfire intensified on Wednesday during its daytime peak burning period, although the size estimate remained unchanged.