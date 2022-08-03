New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A video of “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa handing out water bottles to Hawaiian Airlines passengers has gone viral on TikTok.

Momoa, 43, wore a gray suit, a necklace and a rose flower in her hair as she handed Mananaloo water bottles from a cart.

The video, titled “When Jason Momoa Was My Flight Attendant,” has garnered more than 4 million views since it was posted on Aug. 2.

Several viewers commented on the video, with one calling Momoa “Aguman” and another writing, “Flower on the left…he speaks for women.”

Photographed by Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez on a motorcycle ride in California

Momoa reportedly gifted travelers with 10,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles after her August 1 birthday, according to the Daily Mail. A representative for Momoa and Hawaiian Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Last month, Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez were spotted riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Malibu, California on July 27. This is the first time the couple has been seen in public since their brief breakup. Momoa’s traffic accident .

While the “Aquaman” actor wore a pink sweatshirt with beige pants and black boots, the “Fast & Furious” actress kept her look tight in a varsity style jacket with yellow sleeves, black pants and white sneakers. He rode on the back of a motorcycle.

The two started dating earlier this year after Momoa split from his ex-wife Lisa Bonet. The couple was married for five years and divorced in early 2022. They have two children.

