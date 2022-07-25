Jason Momoa involved in an accident with a motorcyclist

(CNN) Actor Jason Momoa According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a traffic collision involving a motorcyclist occurred Sunday morning near Calabasas, California.

The rider, identified as Vitaly Awagimyan, “was riding his motorcycle westbound on Old Topanga Road when his motorcycle crossed the double yellow line into the eastbound lane directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle,” the CHP said in a statement.

“Mr. Avgimyan and his motorcycle collided with the left front of Mr. Momoa’s vehicle. As a result of the impact, Mr. Avgimyan was ejected from his motorcycle,” reads the press release. “After the collision, Mr. Momoa got out of his vehicle to help Mr. Avgiman and was able to flag down the oncoming motorist to call 9-1-1.”

Awagimyan was taken to a local hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, while the “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” actor, who was driving a 1970 Oldsmobile, was uninjured, the CHP said.

CNN has reached out to Momoa’s representative for comment.