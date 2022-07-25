type here...
Jason Momoa involved in an accident with a motorcyclist
Entertainment

Jason Momoa involved in an accident with a motorcyclist

By printveela editor

(CNN)Actor Jason Momoa According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a traffic collision involving a motorcyclist occurred Sunday morning near Calabasas, California.

The rider, identified as Vitaly Awagimyan, “was riding his motorcycle westbound on Old Topanga Road when his motorcycle crossed the double yellow line into the eastbound lane directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle,” the CHP said in a statement.
“Mr. Avgimyan and his motorcycle collided with the left front of Mr. Momoa’s vehicle. As a result of the impact, Mr. Avgimyan was ejected from his motorcycle,” reads the press release. “After the collision, Mr. Momoa got out of his vehicle to help Mr. Avgiman and was able to flag down the oncoming motorist to call 9-1-1.”
    Awagimyan was taken to a local hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, while the “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” actor, who was driving a 1970 Oldsmobile, was uninjured, the CHP said.
      CNN has reached out to Momoa’s representative for comment.
      Momoa himself is an avid motorcyclist. In a 2021 interview with GQHe listed Harley-Davidson bikes as one of the 10 things he couldn’t live without.
      “I love them,” Momoa said. “Those are my favorites. The greatest bikes in the world.”
          “Where the Wild Caught” a A YouTube video made by Momoa, Explores his first motorcycle ride and the bike he built for his family.
          “Ultimately, I love to ride motorcycles and I love to ride, you know, the world on it,” Momoa told GQ.

