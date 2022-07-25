New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a crash involving a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles-area highway over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” actor was driving down Old Topanga Road in Calabasas, Calif., just before 11 a.m. Sunday when a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle crossed the center line and hit him head-on. 1970 Oldsmobile.

The California Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist hit the left front of Momoa’s car and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Momoa, 42, got out of his car to help the motorcyclist and flagged down a passing driver to call 9-1-1. The California Highway Patrol said Momoa was not injured.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear why the motorcyclist crossed the center line. No charges have been filed in the accident.

Momoa stars in the new “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” slated for release in March 2023.