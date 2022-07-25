off
Video

Fox News Flash July 24 Top Stories

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a crash involving a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles-area highway over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” actor was driving down Old Topanga Road in Calabasas, Calif., just before 11 a.m. Sunday when a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle crossed the center line and hit him head-on. 1970 Oldsmobile.

The California Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist hit the left front of Momoa’s car and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the world premiere of Apple TV+ "see" on October 21, 2019 at the Fox Village Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the world premiere of Apple TV+’s “C” at Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
(Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Momoa, 42, got out of his car to help the motorcyclist and flagged down a passing driver to call 9-1-1. The California Highway Patrol said Momoa was not injured.

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard’s ‘lack of chemistry’ cost her ‘Aquaman 2’ role, says her agent

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Jason Momoa arrives at the Warner Bros. Pictures premiere "Aquaman" on December 12, 2018 at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Aquaman” at the Chinese Theater on December 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jason Momoa apologizes after being photographed in the Sistine Chapel

It is unclear why the motorcyclist crossed the center line. No charges have been filed in the accident.

Amber Heard and Jason Momoa in 'Aquaman'.

Amber Heard and Jason Momoa in ‘Aquaman’.
(AP Image)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Momoa stars in the new “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” slated for release in March 2023.

Lauren Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.