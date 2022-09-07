New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa He’s getting a new look after cutting off his signature long hair to raise awareness for a cause he cares about deeply.

The “Game of Thrones” actor detailed the monumental haircut on Instagram, posting a video of the process to his feed on Monday.

In the video, Momoa’s hairstylist holds up two braids he just cut and explains to his fans that he decided to shave his hair, joking that he never felt the wind blow through the newly shaved area of ​​his head.

He continued to talk to his fans while the hairdresser shaved off the rest of his head. Momoa explained the reason behind shaving his head, sharing that he does so to raise awareness about the negative side effects of single-use plastic and to encourage his fans to try eliminating it from their lives.

“I’m tired of these plastic bottles. We have to stop,” he said. “Plastic forks, all of it. It goes into our land. It goes into our ocean. I’m here in Hawaii right now and it’s so sad to see the stuff in our ocean. So please, whatever you can do to eliminate single-use plastic from your life, help me. .”

Momoa points out that reusable aluminum water bottles are widely available these days, and plastic alternatives are no longer necessary.

“Plastic bottles are ridiculous,” Momoa said. “Bring your canteen, or everybody’s making aluminum now, it’s awesome. So, aloha. We’ll carry on.”

In the past, Momoa has shaved his beard to convey a similar message to his fans. In 2019, he announced the launch of his own company, Mananalu, which he sold drinking water In reusable aluminum bottles rather than plastic bottles.

The actor drives home his message in the caption for the video, where he encourages fans to work together to keep the oceans clean and save the lives of all marine life harmed by plastic, which ends. sea

“Let’s spread the aloha of new beginnings here,” he wrote. “Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our oceans. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils, everything. Mana ‘aina together aloha j. @mananalu.water.”

Momoa is currently filming the main film’s 10th installment, “Fast X.”Fast and the Furious“The 11th installment of the franchise, counting the franchise and spinoffs. This is Momoa’s debut in the franchise.

He previously opened up about how difficult it was to find roles for a while after playing Khal Drogo on “Game of Thrones.”

“I mean, after ‘Game of Thrones,’ we were starving. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have kids and you’re completely in debt,” he told InStyle. “People thought I didn’t speak English … They didn’t know I was playing a role. I’m not like Drogo.”

After that he acted in blockbuster movies like “Justice League,” “Aquaman,” “Dune” and “Fast X.”