Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez were spotted riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Malibu, California on July 27. This is the first time the couple has been seen in public since their brief breakup. Momoa’s traffic accident.

While the “Aquaman” actor wore a pink sweatshirt with beige pants and black shoes, the “Fast & Furious” actress kept her look tight in a varsity style jacket with yellow sleeves, loose pants and a pair of white sneakers. He rode on the back of a motorcycle.

The two began dating earlier this year after Momoa split from his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. The couple was married for five years and divorced in early 2022. They have two children.

Momoa and Gonzalez reportedly went their separate ways after a few months of dating. But they were spotted in London three weeks before their latest joyride.

The pair were spotted traveling along California’s Topanga Canyon Road, according to E! News, not far from nowhere Momoa collided Three days before. Momoa was driving a car and hit a bike rider. Momoa was not injured and the motorcycle driver suffered minor injuries.

A source told E! Momoa is “still looking at Eiza.”

“They’re trying to keep it going and don’t know where it’s going to lead. It’s working for now, that’s how it is,” the source added.

The two “both work a lot and travel a lot, so it’s challenging, but they see each other when they can and really love being together. They’re hopeful they can keep it going and they plan to visit each other often. Maybe,” another source told E!

Along with the sequel to the original “Aquaman” movie Along the way, Momoa is starring in, writing and executive producing an Apple+ series called “Chief of War,” which is filming in Hawaii.