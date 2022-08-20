New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz slammed the Democratic Party, saying liberals don’t respect conservative voters and in fact believe they’re stupid, on “The Ingraham Angle” Friday.

Jason Chaffetz: The Democrats want you to think they are the party of democracy, the party of tolerance, the party of law and order, the party of the people – but they are actually a pretend party. We’ll reveal it all. Let’s start with the people side. Democrats think you’re stupid. I’m not saying this to try to be flippant – it’s really his belief and he made it clear this week.

Instead of admitting failed ideas, policies, Democrats are blaming voters for being ‘stupid’: Glenn Greenwald

…

really? The party that holds the House, the Senate, and the presidency feels like a voter problem. Maybe it is Democratic policies Which has caused terrible damage and distress across the country. Whether it’s an overdose of drugs coming across our border, or Rampant crime in big cities Or the inflation you experience every day. They do nothing to solve it. We’ll get more into that in a moment, but it’s absurd for the left to blame Americans for putting Donald Trump in office. They should thank the voters, because we get to see what policies actually work and improve our quality of life. The fact is, Democrats don’t like you and they certainly don’t respect you.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Watch the full video here: