Country music star Jason Aldeans Wife, Brittany, responded to the backlash she received on Instagram this week from singers in the country music community following a “Be ready with me” post in which she thanked her parents for not changing her gender.

Britney created a video reel on the platform where she showed her two million followers how she goes from a relatively makeup-free face to a fully-ready glam with a brush of foundation, while a clip of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Upgrade U” played. .

She captioned the post, “I really want to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girl life.”

Country music singers Cassady Pope and Maren Morris The seconds-long video was among those who criticized it, with the Pope tweeting that celebrities “can see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their message,” as Morris added, “It’s so easy not to be trashy, human?”

Representatives for Aldean, Pope and Morris did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Married Brittany “You Make It Easy” In 2015 the crooner received more than 137,000 likes on her post, including comments from Laura Trump, Joan Pardi’s wife Summer and her husband.

“Lmao!! Glad they didn’t either, you and I couldn’t work out,” Jason wrote in the reel, which had racked up more than a million views as of Saturday.

Jason Aldean’s wife dares to share political views that go against the grain: ‘Don’t give a damn’

Pope took aim at Brittany when she tweeted hours after the video went up, saying, “You’d think celebrities with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone who wants to change. Really cool.” “

Brittany shared the Pope’s message on Instagram with a follow-up, “Advocating for child genital mutilation under the guise of love and calling it ‘sex determination care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence.”

“One day Memphis wants to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy wants to be a cat. They’re kids,” she told Jason of her two children.

Jason Aldean Defends Wife, Criticizes Joe Biden After Critics Slam Her Instagram Post

“Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they are willing to make life-changing decisions for their children who are not old enough to fully understand the consequences of those actions. Save love until your child is mature enough to make their own life decisions as adults.

Until then, leave the children alone,” she concluded her response.

Brittany continued with “food for thought” on Instagram and said the age is 18 to join the military and buy cigarettes, 16 to drive a car and 21 to drink alcohol, but “life-changing hormone blockers and/or irreversible surgery – can a child choose?” and tagged Cassadee Pope.

Aldean’s wife Maren Morris shared a response to the Pope’s initial tweet, “Shouldn’t it be that easy, scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it up, Rebel Barbie.”

Brittany added, “Karen Morris, thank you for calling me Barbie.”

Further fueling the online fire, Pope shared a snap on Friday with the caption, “POV: Knowing you got under the skin of someone you didn’t like in the first place.”

Morris wrote, “You know, I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we don’t need another a-hole dude in the world. Sux the kids when the Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘defense.’ Don’t they put their kids in ‘Biden-is-a-pedo’ shirts on social media? Sounds like a real safe way to protect them from millions of eyes!

She continued: “F— Rebel Barbie and fellow IB trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful a-es.”