New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaren Duran took the loss in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 13-5 loss against the Kansas City Royals.

Duran missed a fly ball in the sun and dropped the ball into the gap. To make matters worse, he was hearing from fans and was seen jawing back and forth with the Royals faithful at Kauffman Stadium. He said fans were throwing bottle caps at him. Duran yelled into the stands and stepped toward the fence at one point.

“They threw little bottle caps at me,” he said after the game, via NESN. “So I told them to stop throwing them, and one of the ushers came over and told them to stop. It was little bottle caps, nothing big.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Boston has lost three of four against Kansas City after Sunday’s beatdown.

Twins’ Rocco Baldelli lashes out after controversial call: ‘I think it’s pathetic’

Royals rookies MJ Melendez, Michael Massey, Nate Eaton and Kyle Isbell contributed in the win over the Red Sox.

Melendez hit a three-run home run, his 13th of the year. He finished the game 2-3 with six RBI. Massey was 2-3 with a double and two RBI. Eaton was 2-3 with a triple. Isbell had a double and a triple and three RBI in the win.

“When you start winning games, the power starts to get bigger and bigger,” Eaton said. “You take that into the next series and that makes it really great.”

The Red Sox are now two games under .500 and in last place in the American League East with a 54-56 record.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Royals improved to 44-65 with the win and are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.