New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jared Kushner, a former senior adviser to the president, was recently spotted with a bandage around his neck as he and his wife Ivanka Trump took their children for a boat ride in Miami on Sunday.

The outing comes just days after Kushner, 41, underwent a second surgery for thyroid cancer at the Mayo Clinic.

Later on

Image 1 of 5

previous

Later on

Image 2 of 5

previous

Later on

Image 3 of 5

previous

Later on

Image 4 of 5

previous

Image 5 of 5

In photos obtained by Fox News, Kushner is seen wearing a pair of yellow shorts, a sky blue T-shirt, hat and sunglasses.

Another image shows Kushner steering a boat with the children – Arabella, Joseph and Theodore – over the side in an inflatable inner tube.

Trump’s FBI raid may have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MNBC’s Joy Reid speculates

Kushner confirmed his second surgery for thyroid cancer earlier this month, he told National Desk the week before and that “it was very successful.”

Kushner battled thyroid cancer while serving as a private White House adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Now 41, Kushner said during high-level trade talks with China in October 2019 that he might have thyroid cancer, but kept his diagnosis private.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“As this high-wire act of trade negotiations with the Chinese progressed, I was faced with an unexpected and frightening personal problem,” Kushner wrote in his new book, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singhman contributed to this report.