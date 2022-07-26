New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has privately battled thyroid cancer while serving as a White House adviser in the Trump administration, Fox News has confirmed.

Now 41, Kushner, who served as a senior adviser to Trump, learned he had thyroid cancer during high-level trade talks with China in October 2019, but has remained private about his diagnosis.

“As this high-wire act of trade negotiations with the Chinese progressed, I was faced with an unexpected and frightening personal problem,” Kushner wrote in his new book, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir.”

Kushner wrote that he told only a small circle about his diagnosis, including his wife Ivanka Trump and his aides Avi Berkowitz and Cassidy Luna, and then-Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

“Except for Ivanka, Avi, Cassidy and Mulvaney, I never told anyone in the White House — including the president,” Kushner wrote.

Before the scheduled surgery, Kushner wrote that Trump eventually found out.

“The day before the surgery, Trump called me into the Oval Office and motioned for his team to close the door. ‘Are you worried about the surgery?’ He asked,” Kushner wrote, adding that he asked then-President Trump “how.”

“I’m the president,” Trump said, according to Kushner. “I know everything. I understand you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this with me too. You will be fine. Don’t worry about anything with work. Here we cover everything. “

Kushner eventually had a “substantial” portion of his thyroid removed during an operation.

“The biopsy results came back a few days later, revealing that the nodule was indeed cancer. Thank God we caught it early,” Kushner wrote.

Fox News first reported last year that Kushner was working on a book.

Since he’s been in the White House, he and Ivanka Trump have focused on “family time,” a familiar source told Fox News, and have moved to Florida.

After working in the Trump administration on the Abraham Accords, Kushner also launched the nonprofit The Abraham Accords Peace Institute, which officials called a “historic peace deal” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that normalized ties and forged bilateral agreements. Investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, health care, culture, environment, establishment of mutual embassies and other areas of mutual benefit.”

“Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” is expected to be available to the public on August 23.