In a twist in the Jared Bridgen murder mystery, police reports reveal that his ex-wife’s new husband was questioned in connection with an animal cruelty complaint after his beloved neighborhood cat mysteriously died.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, 35, and Mario Fernandez, 34, bought a home in an upscale suburb of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, shortly before they tied the knot in April 2018 in a modest courthouse ceremony.

But their relationship with some of their neighbors took a dark turn a few weeks ago, when Apollo, a black and white cat who had become a beloved member of the community, was fatally shot with a BB gun.

Shortly after the murder, the owner informed Fernandez of Apollo’s death. According to police records, Fernandez allegedly responded to the heartbroken neighbor by sternly telling him “how much he hates cats.”

The cat’s death was revealed on the six-month anniversary of the unsolved murder of 33-year-old Bridggan.

On Feb. 16, the Microsoft executive was killed in front of his 2-year-old daughter, Bexley, in a forested road after dropping off his 10-year-old twins with Gardner-Fernandez at her home two miles away. He had stopped his Volkswagen Atlas in the middle of the road to remove a tire.

The software designer shares Bexley and London, 1, with Kirsten Bridghan, his second wife.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has not released the name of a person of interest in the father of four’s execution, but a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that Gardner-Fernandez and her husband are suspects. No misdemeanor case has been registered against him in connection with the murder.

Bridgen and Gardner-Fernandez have been embroiled in ongoing litigation over their children since their divorce. The death of the tech manager ended a toxic legal battle.

Gardner-Fernandez, heir to Stampin’ Up! Paper-craft Fortune married her new husband, a part-time personal trainer, about three years after her acrimonious split from Bridgen.

But the newlyweds’ fresh start on a quiet cul-de-sac is soon overshadowed by the cat’s murder. According to a police report, a neighbor in 2013 took in the loving stray, regularly feeding him and letting him sleep on his back porch.

The lovable cats soon became a fixture on the street, a source told Fox News Digital.

But on November 30, 2018, a neighbor noticed blood on Apollo’s right leg, reports said.

He found his miserable companion and rushed him to the vet. X-rays revealed that the cat had been shot with a BB gun.

After treating the wound, Apollo was still lethargic and in pain. A few days later, the worried owner returned to the vet for more X-rays and discovered that Apollo had also been hit in the abdomen: the bullet had ruptured his internal organs. On the advice of the vet, Apollo was put to sleep.

The distraught owner, who spent more than $1,800 to save the Apollo, called police on Dec. 4, 2018, and reported the incident to Officer Allen Ford, according to records.

Weeks ago, Fernandes was fighting with neighbors over feeding stray cats near his home. A “very disturbed” Fernandez spoke to a Jacksonville Beach Police Department officer on Dec. 3 after calling to report a cat nuisance, the report said.

“He said he had cats in his yard and his dog was barking in the middle of the night,” Officer Kelsey Eberle wrote, according to the documents. “Fernandez also said he attempted to pepper spray the fence and shoot the cats with a BB gun.”

The officer told Fernandez that shooting a cat with a pellet gun was inhumane and he could be charged with animal cruelty.

That’s when Fernandez asked the officer if he knew his neighbor’s cat had died from a pellet gun wound a few days earlier, adding, “He didn’t want to hurt an innocent animal.”

Fernandez said the cat was attacked around the same time a school bus arrived to drop off high school students, suggesting one of the teenagers was responsible, the report said.

Other neighbors said they knew Fernandez had a BB gun because he bragged about using it to kill squirrels.

Ford and Eberle officers tried to talk to Fernandez three more times as part of their investigation — but he refused and police closed the case as unsolved, the report said.

It wasn’t the first time Fernandez had run-ins with neighbors over a cat mess near his home.

The same month Apollo was shot, a 70-year-old woman was feeding strays when Fernandez disturbed her and she called the police.

According to the report, Fernandez “walked the pit bull near her to scare the cats she was feeding and scare them because she didn’t like doing that across the street from her house.”

Police spoke to Fernandez who insisted “there was no malicious intent and he was just walking his dog.”

The twins had expressed concern about Fernandez to Brydgan in September 2018 – just a few years before Brydgan’s murder.

Their daughter had complained that Fernandez was “grabbing me hard and I don’t like it,” Brydegan wrote in a related email to Gardner-Fernandez.

“Thanks for the email. I know exactly what to do [our daughter] Talking about it, and it’s been addressed,” his ex-wife responded, according to an email exchange obtained by Fox News Digital.

Gardner-Fernandez and a criminal defense attorney representing Fernandez referred a request for comment to media specialist Linda Luchetti. “At this time, Shanna and Mario refuse to participate,” she wrote.

Kirsten Brideggan previously told Fox News Digital that she will not give up until her husband’s killers are brought to justice.

“It’s not just an attack on my husband and his life, it’s an attack on the family we’ve built together, and I’m not going to take that lying down,” she said. “I’m going to fight until the end. Whether it’s another six months or six more years, I’m going to fight for him and the kids.”