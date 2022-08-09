Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

Issey Miyake, who created one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his bold, sculptural pleated pieces, has died. He was 84 years old.

Miyake died Aug. 5 from liver cancer, Miyake’s design bureau said Tuesday.

Miyake defined an era in Japan’s modern history, rising to fame in the 1970s among a generation of designers and artists who achieved worldwide fame by defining a Japanese vision unique to the West.

Miyake’s origami-like folds have turned the usually rough polyester into chic. He also used computer technology in weaving to create clothes. His practical clothing was meant to celebrate the human body regardless of race, build, size, or age.

Miyake even hated being called a fashion designer, preferring not to identify with what he saw as frivolous, fashion-conscious, and conspicuous consumption. He was best known as the designer of Apple founder Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck.

Models wear creations from the Issey Miyake Homme Plisse Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection shown in Paris on June 23rd. (François Maury/Associated Press)

Again and again, Miyake returned to his basic concept of starting with a single piece of fabric – draped, folded, cut or wrapped.

Over the years, he has drawn inspiration from various cultures and social motifs, as well as everyday objects – plastic, rattan, washi paper, jute, horsehair, foil, yarn, batik, indigo dyes and wires.

In the late 1980s, he developed a new way of pleating by wrapping fabrics between layers of paper and placing them in a heat press while the garment retains its pleated shape. Proven freedom of movement on dancers, this led to the development of his signature “Pleats, Please” line.

Models show off a ready-to-wear Pleats Please dress from the Issey Miyake Fall/Winter 1995 collection in Paris on March 7, 1994. (Patrik Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images)

Although he made clothes that were out of the ordinary and seemed to gravitate toward the spiritual, he always tried to never be pretentious, always favoring the t-shirt and jeans look.

“Design is like a living organism in that it pursues what is essential to its well-being and continuity,” Miyake once wrote in his book.

Influenced by the Hiroshima experience

His office confirmed that a private funeral had already taken place and no other ceremonies would be held in accordance with Miyake’s wishes. Miyake kept his family life a secret and nothing is known about the survivors.

Miyake was born in Hiroshima and was seven years old when the atomic bomb was dropped on the city while he was in class. He didn’t want to talk about an event in later life. In a 2009 op-ed for the New York Times as part of a campaign to get then U.S. President Barack Obama to visit the city, he said he did not want to be called a “designer who survived the explosion” of the bomb.

Models at Issey Miyake Spring-Summer 2018 Creations in Paris on September 29, 2017. (Michelle Ayler/Associated Press)

“When I close my eyes, I still see things that no one should ever experience,” he wrote, saying that within three years his mother had died from radiation exposure.

“I tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to leave them behind, preferring to think of things that can be created rather than destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy. I was drawn to the field of fashion design, partly because it’s a creative format. it’s modern and upbeat.”

Early collaboration with Laroche, Givenchy

After studying graphic design at the Tokyo University of Art, he studied fashion design in Paris, where he worked with celebrity fashion designers Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy before moving to New York. In 1970 he returned to Tokyo and founded the Miyake design studio.

Miyake became a star as soon as he appeared on the European catwalks. His brown top, which combined a Japanese stitched fabric called “sashiko” with raw silk jersey, was featured on the cover of the September 1973 issue of Elle magazine.

He was a pioneer in terms of gender roles, asking feminist Fusae Ichikawa in the 1970s – when she was in her 80s – to be his model, sending the message that clothes should be comfortable and express the natural beauty of real people.

He eventually designed over a dozen fashion lines, ranging from his core Issey Miyake line for men and women to handbags, watches and perfumes, before retiring in 1997 to devote himself to research.

In 1992, Miyake was commissioned to design the official Olympic uniform for Lithuania, which had just gained independence from the Soviet Union.