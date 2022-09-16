New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Japan is expected to waive visa requirements for some tourists and lift restrictions on daily arrivals in October as it aims to benefit from a rebound in global tourism, the Nikkei reported Thursday.

Following the change, Japan will no longer require visas for short-term travelers from the United States and some other countries and will lift the daily entry limit of 50,000 people, the media outlet said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to announce the changes in the coming days, the report said.

With the yen falling to a 24-year low against the dollar, the Japanese government will benefit from capitalizing on the increased purchasing power of tourists by easing travel requirements due to a hawkish US Federal Reserve, the report said.

Japan last week raised its daily ceiling on inbound travelers from 20,000 to 50,000 and removed the requirement for Covid tests before departure, easing what are among the most restrictive border measures among major economies.

Before the pandemic, Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions.