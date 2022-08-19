New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tax revenues from alcohol sales have lagged in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the restaurant and nightlife industry, so the country is calling for “sake viva!” to boost consumption among its youth. launched a new competition called

“The purpose of this announcement is to revitalize the industry,” Japan’s National Tax Agency said in a translation of the plan.

Applicants aged between 20 and 39 are encouraged to submit business plans to increase alcohol sales to young people ahead of the competition in November.

According to the Japan Times, tax revenue from alcohol will drop to around $800 million in 2020.

“As working from home has been pushed to some extent during the COVID-19 crisis, many may question whether it is necessary to continue drinking with colleagues to deepen communication,” said an official from Japan’s National Tax Agency. newspaper earlier this month.

“If the ‘new normal’ route is taken, it will be an additional headwind to tax revenue.”

Tax officials also blamed the country’s “decreasing birth rate and aging population” for the decline in liquor sales.