Japan asks China to stop military exercises off Taiwan

Japan’s leader on Friday called on China to end its military exercises around Taiwan, a day after five Chinese missiles fired during the exercise landed in waters Japan claims for its exclusive economic use.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for an “immediate halt” to the exercise, which he said has a “serious impact on peace and stability in the region and around the world,” Kyodo News reported. He addressed reporters after meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose high-profile visit to Taiwan this week infuriated China and led to military exercises.

Ms. Pelosi said that China “may try to prevent Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan.”