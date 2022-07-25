January 6 Committee not completed. Expect more hearings, revelations and reports

Toggle caption By Oliver Contreras/AFP Getty Images

The curtain fell late Thursday on the committee’s summer hearings Jan. 6, a series that, with highly produced presentations and bombshell-filled witness testimony, has given the public an inside view of the Capitol attack.

The Democrat-led panel presented its investigation at eight hearings in June and July, into former President Donald Trump being at the center of an election fraud conspiracy that ultimately led to an insurrection in the Capitol — one he thought he could change. Violent but did nothing to stop.

So, what now?

Was Thursday’s hearing really the last?

No. The House Select Jan. 6 Committee He explained that he will resume the hearing in September.

Republican Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. She opened the final summer hearing by noting the progress made by the committee, but she added that new evidence and more witnesses must now be considered.

“The floodgates have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to burst,” Cheney said.

Already, in the build-up to Thursday’s presentation, select committee aides had hinted that future hearings could be on tap.



Toggle caption Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

And committee chairman Benny Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters recently that the committee could issue an initial report in September, followed by a final report later this year. He said that conclusions will be drawn along with the hearings.

“We’re just getting an important piece of information,” Thompson said. And new evidence “pushes the timetable out.”

What’s next for the panel?

Cheney also noted at this week’s hearing that the panel will now return to its investigative mode for the next several weeks.

“Our committee will spend August pursuing emerging information on several fronts, before holding further hearings this September,” Cheney said.

The committee members were reluctant to call this next phase the final phase of the committee. Instead, some like California Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar are calling it just “the next chapter.”

“There are questions we want to get to the bottom of the significant progress we’ve made in the hearings to date,” Aguilar told NPR. “I look forward to moving forward and doing more work, but ultimately we’re committed to fact-finding, to the pursuit of the truth, and that’s what we want to do.”

The committee is racing to find new evidence, with plans to release its findings in the form of reports and more hearings.

For example, the panel is now considering allegations that the Secret Service deleted text messages during the two-day period surrounding the January 6 attack. Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Caffrey has claimed the messages were deleted after his office requested them, while the Secret Service has denied the allegations, saying the deletion was part of a system migration.

A panel subpoena yielded only one text message, a select committee aide and member said. The Secret Service says it produced thousands of documents in response to a subpoena issued last week and is conducting forensic analysis to try to recover the text.

“I think the important thing to note is that they didn’t turn over the texts that we were looking for,” said committee member Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla. told NPR.

The panel is considering confirming an affidavit by former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a onetime top aide to then-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows who shared a new wave of explosive testimony at the emergency hearings. last month.

There are also questions about whether the panel will decide to formally recommend criminal referrals to the Justice Department for Trump and whether he or former Vice President Mike Pence should be formally asked to testify.

With Republicans expected to take control of the House in the fall, the committee faces a deadline when the new Congress sits next year.

Members are aware His continued investigation could lead to the midterm elections in November, but echoes of Aguilar’s comments are that he is committed to exploring every possible finding by the end of the year.

Will the committee’s report lead to any concrete action?

The report is expected to lay the groundwork, tracking as closely as possible 9/11 Commission ReportThe reasons that fueled the January 6 attack and ways to ensure that another siege never happens again.

What the panel shared in its hearings included witness interviews and evidence obtained through document and records requests.

The committee may include recommendations for legislative reforms to thwart new efforts to circumvent US election laws. It includes possible proposals to amend the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

Many have said that the law is outdated and needs reform. Several proposals have already made the rounds in Congress to raise the threshold for challenging state presidential election results and to reform the vice president’s role as presiding officer in mostly ceremonial matters.

Members of the Jan. 6 panel argued that the law was too weak to allow Trump to try to overturn last year’s results for Pence to try to manipulate the 2020 elections.

And this past week, a Senate bipartisan group jumped on the proposals, agreeing on a plan to address the arcane law and other election security measures. The legislation could get the 60 votes needed to pass the Senate.

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, DW.Va. led the 16-member effort, including nine Republican co-sponsors, in an evenly divided Senate.

“From the beginning, our bipartisan group has shared the vision of drafting legislation to fix the loopholes of the archaic and vague Election Counting Act of 1887,” the US senators said. Joint statement.

The Senate’s appeal could be good for future negotiations with the House to eventually push legislation to President Biden’s desk.