Janice Dickinson, a former supermodel and judge on “America’s Next Top Model,” said last week that she doesn’t regret the controversial comments she made during the run. reality show, Including comments that appear to be fat-shaming and ageist.

“It’s acting. And that’s it,” Dickinson told a fan who asked the question on social media.

“People forget TV acting,” she captioned her Instagram video.

In the first season of the CW show, the former judge told the 26-year-old Modeling contestant The name Robin is too “fat” and “old” to succeed in the industry.

“As far as I’m concerned, Robyn’s out of being a supermodel,” Dickinson said as the judges deliberated at the end of an episode, “because I think ‘America’s Next Top Model’ is not a plus-size model.”

Robyn is a fit contestant who competes as a plus-size model and is described by co-judge Kimora Lee Simmons as a “full-figured black woman.” Robin was voted out in that episode.

“She should be working at Avis,” Dickinson quipped of Robin, talking about the car rental company.”

In another episode, Banks tells Dickinson that comments like hers about weight cause some girls to develop eating disorders.

The now 67-year-old also once told a contestant that her face “looked like the battery died in her vibrator” in a photo, and another contestant said her untouched vs retouched pictures looked like “a Hitchcock film.”

Dickinson called Banks “soulless” in a 2012 interview FOX411’s Pop Tarts, Saying the banks fired everyone, she keeps firing people, she’s soulless, she’s heartless and she’s cold.”

The comments came after reports that Banks had fired her long-serving judges Jay Manuel, Nigel Barker and J. Alexander.

In 2005, Dickinson told Radar magazine that she was fired from the show. She said that at first she thought it was fun to be a judge, but eventually she realized that she was labeled a “b—-“.

“I tell the truth and I’m saving these girls from going out and being told they’re too short, too fat, their skin isn’t good enough. I’m the Simon Cowell American Idol of America’s Next Top Model,” she said at the time. “I’d rather be honest than some a—kissing, sugar-coating, namby-pamby, wiping-a-mother—-. I made the show number one in 52 countries. And then I got sacked.” Simon Cowell is known for criticizing singing contestants.

Twiggy replaced Dickinson on the show.

Two years ago Banks admitted that some of the shows had not aged well.

“Seeing posts about some sensitivity in the past ANTM Moments and I agree with you,” Banks tweeted in 2020. “In retrospect, those were not choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and I’m sending lots of love and virtual hugs.”

A challenge on the show is that contestants dye their skin different colors to look like another race for a photo shoot.

“America’s Next Top Model” ran from 2003 to 2018.

In recent years the fashion industry has sought to be more inclusive of different body types, including sportss This was explained by the selection of Yumi as the magazine’s first Asian plus-size cover model for its swimsuit issue this year. Ashley Graham is the first plus-size model for the 2016 Swimsuit Issue.