type here...
Entertainment Janet McCurdy shares harrowing email from late mother on...
Entertainment

Janet McCurdy shares harrowing email from late mother on ‘Red Table Talk’

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)“Red Table Talk” returns Wednesday with “iCarly” star Janet McCurdy joining the conversation.

McCurdy co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris on McCurdy’s new book, “I’m Glad My Mother Died.”
The actress writes about being a child star, having an eating disorder, and her unhealthy relationship with her mother, Debbie, who died of cancer in 2013.
    Now the 30-year-old former Nickelodeon star read an email from her mother that was sent in 2012, when her mother found out she was in a romantic relationship.
      “I’m so disappointed in you.”
      Read on
      “‘You were my perfect little angel, but now you ain’t no little’ — all caps — ‘Slut, a floozy, all used up,'” McCurdy read. “‘And looks like you wasted it on that disgusting monster of a man. I saw the pictures on a website called TMZ. I saw you rubbing his disgusting hairy belly. I knew you were lying about Colton.’ [I had told her I was with a friend, Colton]. Add that to the list of things you are: liar, hypocrite, evil. You also look more cunning. It’s clear you’re eating your guilt.”
      Her mother went on to write that McCurdy was an “ugly monster” and ended the email by asking her to send money for a new refrigerator.
          Starting therapy, McCurdy said, helped her realize her mother was abusive and stop living in “essential delusions of my childhood.”
          “Just because I was abused doesn’t mean I don’t love her,” McCurdy said. “It’s very difficult to deal with.”

          Previous articleA Michigan judge ruled a 1931 law criminalizing abortion unconstitutional

          Latest news

          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Janet McCurdy shares harrowing email from late mother on ‘Red Table Talk’

          (CNN)"Red Table Talk" returns Wednesday with "iCarly" star Janet McCurdy joining the conversation.McCurdy co-hosts...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          A Michigan judge ruled a 1931 law criminalizing abortion unconstitutional

          off Video How much will the abortion issue affect key midterm races?...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Obama returned to the White House for the portrait unveiling amid reports of tension with the Biden camp

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on September 7th Here are...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Fox Military Endurance Show Greenlights Featuring Spice Girl Mel B, Jamie Lynn Spears and More

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Mets Max Scherzer to IL Braves tie New York in NL East

          closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
          Read more
          Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

          National Beer Lovers Day 2022: Here are 5 fascinating facts about the drink

          closer Video Ohio man gives up everything but beer Fox News' Shannon...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News