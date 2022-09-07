Janet McCurdy shares harrowing email from late mother on ‘Red Table Talk’

(CNN)“Red Table Talk” returns Wednesday with “iCarly” star Janet McCurdy joining the conversation.
McCurdy co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris on McCurdy’s new book, “I’m Glad My Mother Died.”
The actress writes about being a child star, having an eating disorder, and her unhealthy relationship with her mother, Debbie, who died of cancer in 2013.
Now the 30-year-old former Nickelodeon star read an email from her mother that was sent in 2012, when her mother found out she was in a romantic relationship.
“I’m so disappointed in you.”
“‘You were my perfect little angel, but now you ain’t no little’ — all caps — ‘Slut, a floozy, all used up,'” McCurdy read. “‘And looks like you wasted it on that disgusting monster of a man. I saw the pictures on a website called TMZ. I saw you rubbing his disgusting hairy belly. I knew you were lying about Colton.’ [I had told her I was with a friend, Colton]. Add that to the list of things you are: liar, hypocrite, evil. You also look more cunning. It’s clear you’re eating your guilt.”
Her mother went on to write that McCurdy was an “ugly monster” and ended the email by asking her to send money for a new refrigerator.
Starting therapy, McCurdy said, helped her realize her mother was abusive and stop living in “essential delusions of my childhood.”
“Just because I was abused doesn’t mean I don’t love her,” McCurdy said. “It’s very difficult to deal with.”